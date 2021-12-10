Mustangs showing promise to start new season

RAYMOND – Starting the season off on the right foot is exactly what the Raymond Central boys basketball team has done with two hard fought games on back-to-back nights. They were able to defeat Aquinas 50-46 at home on Dec. 3 and then lost to Class C-1 No. 7 Milford 56-46 on the road Dec. 4.

Out of the gate against the Monarchs, the Mustangs found themselves down 5-2. Joshua White was able to erase the three-point deficit with a corner three.

Two more points before the end of the first gave Raymond Central a 7-5 advantage after one period of play.

Similar to the first, the Mustangs were in a 20-17 hole late in the half. This time Isaak Fredrickson hit a three that tied the game at 20 apiece at the break.

In the third quarter, the fans in the stands got a treat when Andrew Otto used his 6’5” frame to dunk the ball. It came off a missed shot in transition by Raymond Central that Otto got ahold of and slammed down.

Otto’s highlight reel plays weren’t finished after that. He buried a three up top that gave the Mustangs a 33-24 lead at the end of three.