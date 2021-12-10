Mustangs showing promise to start new season

RAYMOND – Starting the season off on the right foot is exactly what the Raymond Central boys basketball team has done with two hard fought games on back-to-back nights. They were able to defeat Aquinas 50-46 at home on Dec. 3 and then lost to Class C-1 No. 7 Milford 56-46 on the road Dec. 4.
Out of the gate against the Monarchs, the Mustangs found themselves down 5-2. Joshua White was able to erase the three-point deficit with a corner three.
Two more points before the end of the first gave Raymond Central a 7-5 advantage after one period of play.
Similar to the first, the Mustangs were in a 20-17 hole late in the half. This time Isaak Fredrickson hit a three that tied the game at 20 apiece at the break.
In the third quarter, the fans in the stands got a treat when Andrew Otto used his 6’5” frame to dunk the ball. It came off a missed shot in transition by Raymond Central that Otto got ahold of and slammed down.
Otto’s highlight reel plays weren’t finished after that. He buried a three up top that gave the Mustangs a 33-24 lead at the end of three.
Aquinas tried to rally and steal the victory, but got just enough points to secure the win. A big reason for this was Wyatt Svoboda’s clutch three and a fast break layup by Otto.
Finishing with a team high 12 points in the win was Eli White. Otto was right behind him with 11 points, Josh Masek had 10, Fredrickson recorded nine, Wyatt Svoboda had five and Joshua White had three.
After an exciting win from the previous night, the Mustangs were faced with a tougher task in Milford on the road. The Eagles finished the regular season undefeated a year ago and qualified for the C-1 State Basketball Tournament.
In the first quarter, Fredrickson played great for Raymond Central, knocking down two threes and converting on a fast break layup. This helped trim the Mustangs deficit to only one at 13-12 after a quarter of action.
During the second quarter, Raymond Central was trailing 20-17 when Dawson Potter connected on a three in the corner. Later on, Tate Roubel hit a corner three that cut the Mustangs’ deficit to five.
Heading into halftime, the Eagles led 32-26. All in all, Raymond Central had to feel good about their performance in the first half and were in striking distance of Milford heading to the second half.
In the third quarter, the Mustangs continued playing with a lot of heart and outscored the Eagles 8-7. It was anybody’s ball game heading to the fourth with Milford leading 39-34.
As most good teams do, Milford was able to get one final surge in the final frame. They were able to get on a little bit of a run and as a result, won the fourth 17-12 and the game by 10.
The only player to reach double figures for Raymond Central in the contest was Otto with 13 points. Eli White and Fredrickson both dropped in eight points, while Masek and Potter had six, Roubal had three, and Joshua White finished with two.
The Mustangs have two home games this week and it starts with Wilber-Clatonia on Dec. 9. They then take on Syracuse on Dec. 11.