Mustangs send five athletes to state meet

BATTLE CREEK – The Raymond Central wrestling team finished third at the Class C-2 district meet held at Battle Creek High School on Feb. 13.
The Mustangs compiled 93 team points and will send five wrestlers to the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships in Omaha beginning on Feb. 17.
Mustang senior Mitch Albrecht returns to Omaha after finishing runner-up a season ago. He finished with a perfect 3-0 record at districts and will take a record of 46-5 into Omaha at 126 pounds. He scored a second period pin over Keaghon Chini of Conestoga in the match for gold medal.
Junior 132-pounder Logan Bryce finished runner-up last season as a sophomore and returns to Omaha with a record of 22-1 after finishing second at the district meet. Bryce was dealt his first loss of the season by Cameron Williams of Conestoga in the 132-pound gold medal matchup at districts.
Conner Kreikemeier, a 152-pound junior, also finished runner-up at the district meet after losing a heartbreaker to Tanner Schneiderheinz of Central City. Kreikemeier, who finished runner-up last season in Omaha, will take a record of 36-4 into this year’s state tourney.
Senior Skylar Sterns will also be making a return trip to Omaha after finishing third at the district meet in Battle Creek while competing at 220 pounds.
Sterns finished with a record of 3-1 at districts after scoring a second period pin over Elijah Heinz of Battle Creek in the 220-pound match for third. He will take a record of 25-16 into Omaha.
Mustang 113-pounder Jacob Schulz will make his first appearance at the state meet after finishing fourth at the district meet.
Schultz finished with a record of 2-2 while competing at 113 pounds and will take a record of 38-16 into Omaha.
Mustang wrestlers Cameron Schultz (120), Tucker Maxson (138), Kyle Peterson (145), Gavin Soden (170) and Logan Jelinek (182) also won matches in Battle Creek, but failed to advance to the state tournament.