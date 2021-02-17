Mustangs send five athletes to state meet

BATTLE CREEK – The Raymond Central wrestling team finished third at the Class C-2 district meet held at Battle Creek High School on Feb. 13.

The Mustangs compiled 93 team points and will send five wrestlers to the Nebraska State Wrestling Championships in Omaha beginning on Feb. 17.

Mustang senior Mitch Albrecht returns to Omaha after finishing runner-up a season ago. He finished with a perfect 3-0 record at districts and will take a record of 46-5 into Omaha at 126 pounds. He scored a second period pin over Keaghon Chini of Conestoga in the match for gold medal.

Junior 132-pounder Logan Bryce finished runner-up last season as a sophomore and returns to Omaha with a record of 22-1 after finishing second at the district meet. Bryce was dealt his first loss of the season by Cameron Williams of Conestoga in the 132-pound gold medal matchup at districts.

Conner Kreikemeier, a 152-pound junior, also finished runner-up at the district meet after losing a heartbreaker to Tanner Schneiderheinz of Central City. Kreikemeier, who finished runner-up last season in Omaha, will take a record of 36-4 into this year’s state tourney.