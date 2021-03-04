Mustangs season ends with loss to Milford

MILFORD – The Raymond Central boys basketball team saw their season come to an end with an 85-53 setback at the hands of the undefeated Milford Eagles on Feb. 23 in the semifinals of the Class C1-2 Sub-District tournament at Milford High School.

Prior to losing to the Eagles, the Mustangs were able to score their second win of the season over the Malcolm Clippers in the opening round of the tournament on Feb. 22, winning by a score of 62-57.

The Mustangs got off to a great start against the Clippers and led 34-20 after 16 minutes.

The Clippers rallied in the second half, but the Mustangs were able to hold on for the victory.

Sophomore guard Isaak Fredrickson scored 15 of his game-high 20 points in the first half while helping the Mustangs get off to a great start.

Junior Josh Masek added a career-high 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds.

Junior Andrew Otto also scored in double-figures with 10, scoring seven in the second half.

The win put RC into the semifinals against top-seeded Milford the next night.