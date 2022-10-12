Mustangs season at the hands of hot hitting Clippers

MALCOLM- A strong hitting performance doomed the Raymond Central Softball Team against Class C No. 7 Malcolm in the opening round of the C-4 Subdistrict on Oct. 3. The Clippers piled up nine hits and took advantage of four errors in a 15-0 victory over the Mustangs.

The game started with Kamerine Simmons reaching base on a single to left field. That was followed up by Cali Springer getting walked and then Lizzie Potter singled to second base.

Raymond Central failed to capitalize on the chance with Miley McCoy hitting the ball to the shortstop that ended up turning a double play.

In Malcolm’s turn at-bat, they were able to get a single and then a double that drove in their first run of the game. The offense kept humming for the Clippers with five more hits that churned out eight runs to put the Mustangs in a 9-0 hole.

During the top of the second, Raymond Central tried to get things going with two balls put in play by Ella Menebroker and Lily Johnson. Unfortunately, both the hits turned into groundouts to Malcolm’s second baseman and then their pitcher.

The Clippers took advantage of six walks and two errors committed by the Mustangs in the bottom of the second by scoring six more runs. Heading into their third at-bat Raymond Central had a 15-run hole to climb out of.

Simmons was able to reach base for the Mustangs with one out, but then a strikeout and a pop out to second, left her stranded and ended the game.

Picking up one hit apiece in the contest were Simmons and Potter.

Cali Springer started the game on the mound and pitched 0.1 innings, gave up eight earned runs and struck out one batter. In relief, Simmons went 1.2 innings, gave up two earned runs and had one strikeout.

Raymond Central ends the season with a 2-18 mark and has the opportunity to return everybody going into next year except Potter who was the lone senior.