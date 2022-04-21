Mustangs run up against tough competition in Wahoo

WAHOO- The Raymond Central track teams took part in their second meet of the week at the Wahoo Invite on April 14. The Mustangs ended up getting sixth on the girls side with 31 points and sixth in the boys team standings with 20 points.

Once again, the Raymond Central girls showed promise in the hurdle events where both Autumn Haislet and Madelyn Lubischer medaled. Haislet got second in the 100 meter hurdles in a time of 17.57 and Madelyn Lubischer took third in the 300 meter hurdles by clocking a 50.32.

Earning a fourth place finish in the 200 meter dash in a time of 29.79 was Sava Hitz. That was a new personal record time for her.

Also medaling alongside Haislet in the 100 meter hurdles was Emaree Harris. The senior took sixth place in a time of 18.59.

Both the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relays for the Mustang girls were able to finish inside the top six and earn a medal. The team 4x100 team of Hitz, Candela Manrique, Makenna Gehle, and Madelyn Lubischer ran a 54.06 and got second and Makenna Gehle, Quincy Cotter, Madelyn Lubischer, and Manrique took fourth in the 4x400 meter relay by posting a time of 4:53.63.

Most of the points scored by the Mustang boys came in the field events.

Continuing to be a dominant force in the high jump and triple jump for Raymond Central is Andrew Otto. He got second in the high jump by clearing 5-10 and took fourth place in the triple jump with a mark of 39-08.

Setting a personal record in the discus was freshman Lennox Starr. He came in fourth place in the event with a toss of 123.-05.

In both the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relays, the Mustangs were able to pick up fifth place finishes. The team of Tavis Steele, Andrew Otto, Reid Otto, and Gavin Gehle ran a 47.29 in the 4x100, and Wyatt Svoboda, Starr, Jude Burton, and Steele clocked a 3:51.53 in the 4x400.

The 4x800 meter relay team of Svoboda, Cole Dubas, Landon Lubischer, and Steele were just able to earn a medal with a sixth place finish in a time of 9:49.69.

This week Raymond Central was at the Centennial Invite on April 19.

Wahoo Track Invite

Boys 100 meter dash- 12. Gavin Gehle 12.18, 20. Elijah Ehlers 12.78, 23. Pete Nacke 13.42; Girls 100 meter dash- 10. Sava Hitz 14.12, 16. Katie Fisher 14.77, 20 Madison Leise 18.18; Boys 200 meter dash- 20. Dawson Potter 27.77, 21. Elijah Ehlers 27.90; Girls 200 meter dash- 6. Makenna Gehle 30.05, Sava Hitz 30.11, 15. Bailey Skeahan 31.53; Boys 400 meter dash- 13. Jude Burton 1:00.23, 16. Preston Lubischer 1:02.13; Girls 400 meter dash- 14. Quincy Cotter 1:13; Boys 800 meter dash- 7. Tavis Steele 2:15.74, 12. Wyatt Svoboda 2:22.70; Boys 1,600 meter run- 14. Preston Lubischer 5:20.52, 17. Cole Dubas 5:25.17; Girls 1,600 meter run- 12. Mady Ayres 6:57.20; Boys 110 meter hurdles- 9. Reid Otto 18.82, 12. Preston Lubischer 19.69; Girls 100 meter hurdles- 2. Autumn Haislet 17.34, 6. Emaree Harris 18.59; Boys shot put- 12. Carson Tice 37-10, 13. Lennox Starr 36-03.50, 18. Jude Burton 30-11.50; Girls shot put- 22. Alli Miller 22-05; Boys discus- 17. Jude Burton 92-11, Carson Tice 87-05; Girls discus- 11. Alli Miller 95-00, 21. Ellie White 62-06; Boys high jump- 7. Reid Otto 5-06; Girls high jump- 7. Kamarin Simmons 4-06, 9. Quincy Cotter 4-04; Boys long jump- 11. Gavin Gehle 17-11.50, 19. Dain Wilson 16-04, 21. Pete Nacke 14-02; Girls long jump- 8. Makenna Gehle 14-04.50, 9. Rachel Potter 13-06.50, 11. Katie Fisher 13-00.50; Boys triple jump- 4. Andrew Otto 39-08, Gavin Gehle 38-09.50, 11. Dawson Potter 36-06; Girls triple jump- 7. Adelyn Heiss 29-11.50, 9. Rachel Potter 29-04.