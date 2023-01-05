Mustangs reach finals at Weeping Water Tourney

WEEPING WATER — In the Boys B Division of the Weeping Water Holiday Tournament, the Raymond Central boys basketball team finished with a 1-1 mark on Dec. 29 and 30. The Mustangs started the tournament off by defeating Sterling 66-31 and then lost to Falls City 55-47 in overtime.

In the first round, the Mustangs were matched up with Sterling on Thursday. Raymond Central was able to put together one of its best shooting performances of the season against the Jets and as a result, pulled out their biggest victory of the year.

Early on, the Mustangs were up 9-6 when Isaak Fredrickson knocked down a triple. A pair of corner threes from Rylan Stover stretched Raymond Central’s lead out to 19-8.

Late in the first quarter, Fredrickson got loose on a fast break and converted a layup to put the Mustangs out in front 21-8.

Midway through the second, Fredrickson made another easy basket around the rim in transition to give Raymond Central an 18-point advantage. When the quarter was said and done, the Mustangs had put up 15 points and went into halftime with a 39-16 lead.

The three balls continued to be a big key for Raymond Central in the third when Colton Dubas hit a trey to make it a 25 point game. With one quarter left to play, the Mustangs were out to their biggest lead yet at 51-21.

During the final frame, Tate Roubal hit a three up top to make it a 33-point contest. Another basket from Stover put Raymond Central up 60-23.

The Mustangs finished the contest with another six points and ended up winning by 35 points in the end.

For the game, Raymond Central shot 39% from the field and 28% from three. They also made 74% at the free throw line.

Fredrickson was the leading scorer for the Mustangs with 17 points and Stover ended up with 15. Scoring six points each were Tate Roubal and Rhet Cotter. Dawson Potter, Reid Otto and Wyatt Svoboda all finished with five.

In the championship game, the Mustangs moved on to play Falls City. The Tigers, who were just coming off their first win against Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, made it two in a row with an eight-point victory over Raymond Central.

To start the game off, it was the Mustangs who were in front 13-12 after one quarter of action.

Things changed in the second with Falls City having their highest scoring quarter of the game with 18. With Raymond Central only scoring 12 they trailed the Tigers 30-25 at halftime.

The Mustangs fought back in the third quarter with an 11-5 scoring run to go up 36-35. Both teams continued to go back and forth in the fourth with Falls City outscoring Raymond Central 7-6 to tie the game at 42 at the end of regulation.

In the overtime period, it was Falls City who found the touch from the field with 13 points while the Mustangs ended up with five.

Svoboda and Roubal were the top scorers for Raymond Central in the contest with 12 points. Finishing with 11 points was Fredrickson and both Stover and Potter had six.

This week the Mustangs played North Bend Central at home on Jan. 3. On Jan. 6, Raymond Central traveled to play Arlington at 7:30 p.m. and return home to take on Centennial at 4 p.m. on Jan. 7.