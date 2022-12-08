Mustangs rally to knock of Monarchs

DAVID CITY – A furious fourth quarter comeback helped the Raymond Central girls basketball team knock off David City Aquinas 47-37 in their season opener on Dec. 2. The Mustangs followed that win up with a 47-32 loss against Milford in their home opener on Dec. 3.

In the matchup with Aquinas, Raymond Central got out to a 4-0 lead after a layup off a steal from Madelyn Lubischer. The Monarchs fought back from the early hole and were up 11-10 over the Mustangs heading to the second.

Trailing 19-16, Savannah Masek hit a corner three pointer to tie the game up at 19-19. Another basket for Raymond Central before the buzzer gave them a 21-19 lead at halftime.

From a shooting standpoint, Aquinas came out firing in the third quarter. They outscored the Mustangs 18-6 to go up 37-27 heading to the final frame.

With a double digit deficit, Raymond Central didn’t blink and ratcheted up their defensive play. As a result, they held the Monarchs to no points in the fourth.

Leading 35-31, Leslie Bos scored on a fast break layup to make it a six-point game. The Mustangs would finish with four more points in a 20-0 fourth-quarter run and 10-point victory.

In the contest, Raymond Central shot 48% from the field. They also had 33 rebounds, 10 assists, eight steals and a block.

Both scoring 12 points to pace the Mustangs were Lubischer and Taylor Kopecky. Quincy Cotter finished with 10 points, Masek scored five, Taylor Oldfield ended up with four and Bos and Bailey Grant each had two points.

From that victory, Raymond Central had a quick turnaround with a contest at home against Milford the next day.

Out of the gate, the Eagles dictated the pace and were able to build a 26-14 lead over the Mustangs in the first half. Raymond Central played better in the third and the fourth but were still outscored by Milford 21-18 as they went on to lose by 15 points.

Pacing the team with three baskets behind the arc and 18 points was Lubischer. Masek and Kopecky each had six points and Cotter scored two.

The Mustangs play at Wilber-Clatonia at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8. Two days later, they are back in action at Syracuse at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 10.