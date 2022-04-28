Mustangs rally to defeat Falls City in home contest

VALPARAISO- Never give up was the motto that the Raymond Central baseball team lived by last week, as they rallied from a five run deficit in the sixth inning to defeat Falls City at home 14-12 on April 23. The Mustangs also won 13-3 at Fairbury on April 19 and lost 7-6 to Fort Calhoun at home on April 21.

Against Falls City, the game changing sixth inning started with back-to-back singles from Travis Nelson and Owen Kreikemeier with two outs. After the Tigers intentionally walked Josh Masek who had already homered in the game, Rylan Stover doubled to the wall in left scoring three runs and making it a 12-10 lead for Falls City.

Singles from Mason Kreikemeier and Micah Roubal to left field scored two more runs and tied the game at 12.

With one runner on, Kyle Peterson used the high winds of the day to his advantage as he hit a ball to centerfield that got over the fence. After trailing by five runs with two outs, the Mustangs had climbed all the way back to take a two run lead.

The luck for Raymond Central hadn’t run out yet, as the Mustangs went on to win on one of the crazier plays you will see in baseball.

With runners on second and third with two outs, the Tigers batter hit a ball down the third baseline. Thinking that the hit was foul, the baserunner for Falls City fielded the ball and threw it back to the pitcher.

After a meeting between the umpires after the play, the baserunner for the Tigers was called out for offensive interference and Raymond Central had pulled off the win.

Coming through with three hits and three RBIs apiece in the victory were Stover and Roubal. Masek and Conner Kreikemeier had three hits and two RBIs. Driving in two runs with two hits was Kyle Peterson, Travis Nelson had two hits and one RBI, and Mason Kreikemeier had one hit and one run batted in.

Colby DenHartog pitched three innings and gave up three earned runs. Going 1.1 innings with five earned runs and one strikeout was Peterson, and Stover pitched 2.2 innings with two earned runs allowed and three strikeouts.

Earlier in the week at Fairbury, the Mustangs were able to double up the Jeffs in six innings.

It was a 2-0 game until the fourth inning when the Mustangs scored four to go ahead 6-0. Five runs in the fifth and then another two runs in the sixth put Raymond Central up by 11.

The Jeffs were able to respond with one run in the sixth, but it wasn’t enough to keep the game going for another inning.

Conner Kreikemeier was unstoppable for the Mustangs at the plate with three home runs and six RBIs. Finishing with three hits and three runs driven in was DenHartog, Masek had two hits and one RBI, and Mason Kreikemeier drove in another run.

Giving up three earned runs with 10 strikeouts was DenHartog in 5.2 innings of work. Pitching in relief with one strikeout was Nelson.

For the second time in as many weeks, Raymond Central found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard in a loss to Fort Calhoun. The Pioneers went up 5-0 early on and the Mustangs were never able to make the deficit up, despite a valiant comeback.

Both Nelson and DenHartog had at least one hit and drove in two runs against Fort Calhoun. Finishing with one RBI were Conner Kreikemeier and Roubal.

Masek struggled giving up seven earned runs and recording two strikeouts in 2.1 innings of work, while Nelson pitched four innings with four strikeouts.

This week the Mustangs took on a tough Malcolm squad on the road on April 26. They play at Hastings on April 29 to close out the regular season.