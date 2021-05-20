Mustangs qualify seven for state meet in Omaha, girls end up third

LOUISVILLE – The Raymond Central girls team finished third as a team at the Class C-2 District Meet in Louisville on a great day to compete on May 13 at Louisville High School.
Senior state meet veteran Grace Mueller qualified in four events after a tremendous day at the district meet.
Mueller will go into the state meet as one of the athletes to beat in the long jump and triple jump events.
Mueller won the long jump event at the district meet and her mark of 17-11.5 was tops in all of Class C among district competitors.
She also won the triple jump at the district meet after soaring to a mark of 36-4.25.
Mueller also qualified for state in a pair of events on the track.
She finished runner-up at the district meet in the 200-meter dash after crossing the finish line with a time of 27.30.
Mueller teamed with senior Halle Heiss, junior Makenna Gehle and freshman Madi Lubischer to post a season-best time of 51.73 in the 400-meter relay. The time was good enough for the gold medal and puts the team in the fast heat in Omaha on Saturday.
Lubischer also qualified in the 300-meter hurdles after getting in as an additional qualifier. She finished fourth at the district meet with a career-best time of 50.10.
Senior Lauren Prososki will compete in Omaha for the first time after her runner-up finish in the shot put in Louisville (34-1).
The boys team scored 34 points at the meet and finished in a tie for sixth.
Junior Andrew Otto and senior Christian Schweitzer each qualified for the state meet.
Otto will compete in the triple jump and high jump events after scoring 14 points at the district meet.
Otto finished second in the high jump after clearing 5-11 in Louisville.
He finished third in the triple jump and got in as an additional qualifier in the event with a mark of 41-5.5.
Schweitzer qualified in both the shot put and discus events after solid performances in Louisville.
He won the discus event with a career-best throw of 139-8. He also added 10 points with a first-place finish in the shot put (49-7.5). He will be in the third flight of the shot put event on Saturday morning in Omaha.