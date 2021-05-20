Mustangs qualify seven for state meet in Omaha, girls end up third

LOUISVILLE – The Raymond Central girls team finished third as a team at the Class C-2 District Meet in Louisville on a great day to compete on May 13 at Louisville High School.

Senior state meet veteran Grace Mueller qualified in four events after a tremendous day at the district meet.

Mueller will go into the state meet as one of the athletes to beat in the long jump and triple jump events.

Mueller won the long jump event at the district meet and her mark of 17-11.5 was tops in all of Class C among district competitors.

She also won the triple jump at the district meet after soaring to a mark of 36-4.25.

Mueller also qualified for state in a pair of events on the track.

She finished runner-up at the district meet in the 200-meter dash after crossing the finish line with a time of 27.30.

Mueller teamed with senior Halle Heiss, junior Makenna Gehle and freshman Madi Lubischer to post a season-best time of 51.73 in the 400-meter relay. The time was good enough for the gold medal and puts the team in the fast heat in Omaha on Saturday.

