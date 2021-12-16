Mustangs push Rockets to the very end at home

RAYMOND- The Raymond Central Girls Basketball team gave the Class C-1 No. 10 Syracuse everything they could handle in a 35-34 loss at home on Dec. 11. It was a far cry to the easy 59-13 win the Rockets scored at home a season prior.
Out of the gate, Syracuse relied on their defense to take a 9-3 lead after the first quarter. The points for the Mustangs came off a free throw by Rachel Potter and then a layup by her as well in transition.
During the second, Raymond Central continued to play stingy defense only giving up seven points. The Mustangs also scored seven thanks to a layup while being fouled by Madelyn Lubischer late in the half. After making her free throw, the score was 16-10 in favor of the Rockets at the break.
The third quarter was more of the same from the second, with both teams battling to a 7-7 deadlock. A bucket by Bailey Grant to end the quarter trimmed Raymond Central’s deficit down to 23-17 heading to the fourth.
In the final frame, the Mustangs offense started clicking. A nice pass from Taylor Oldfield to Hannah Kile underneath resulted in a layup and made the score 27-23.
Kile’s stellar performance continued throughout the quarter as she knocked down two crucial threes. With less than 20 seconds on the clock, Kile drove to the hoop and made a layup to give Raymond Central a 34-33 lead.
With only nine seconds to work with Syracuse called a timeout to draw up a play to try and win the game. It wasn’t anything fancy the Rockets came up with as Delainey Cast dribbled the ball the length of the court and forced a shot up in the corner. Fortunately for her, she got the shooter’s roll on her shot, as Syracuse won at the buzzer.
Scoring 11 points apiece in the loss were Lubischer and Kile. Potter came through with five points, while Emaree Harris had three, and Bailey Grant and Oldfield scored two.
In another home game two days earlier against Wilber-Clatonia, Raymond Central didn’t have to worry about losing at the end. They were able to knock off the Wolverines in dominant fashion 70-30.
In the first quarter, Oldfield help the Mustangs grab a 9-2 lead on a fast break layup. A three by Kile in the corner put Raymond Central up 13-8 after the first.
Things did not start off good for W-C in the second, with a layup off a steal by Harris, and a three by Potter. This led to the Mustangs outscoring the Wolverines 25-8 in the quarter and taking a 38-16 lead into halftime.
In the second half, things didn’t improve for the Wolverines as they were beaten 18-5 in the third and 14-9 in the fourth on the scoreboard. Raymond Central had 20 assists and 24 steals which resulted in their highest scoring output of the season.
Potter had a game-high 19 points in the victory, while Harris also reached double figures with ten points. Dropping in nine points was Bailey Grant and Kile and Lubischer and Oldfield had six.
This week the Mustangs are on the road at Douglas County West on Dec. 17 and at Class C-1 No. 6 Malcolm on Dec. 18. The start time for the game against the Falcons is 6 p.m. and the Clippers game is at 2:30 p.m.