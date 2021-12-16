Mustangs push Rockets to the very end at home

With only nine seconds to work with Syracuse called a timeout to draw up a play to try and win the game. It wasn’t anything fancy the Rockets came up with as Delainey Cast dribbled the ball the length of the court and forced a shot up in the corner. Fortunately for her, she got the shooter’s roll on her shot, as Syracuse won at the buzzer.

Scoring 11 points apiece in the loss were Lubischer and Kile. Potter came through with five points, while Emaree Harris had three, and Bailey Grant and Oldfield scored two.

In another home game two days earlier against Wilber-Clatonia, Raymond Central didn’t have to worry about losing at the end. They were able to knock off the Wolverines in dominant fashion 70-30.

In the first quarter, Oldfield help the Mustangs grab a 9-2 lead on a fast break layup. A three by Kile in the corner put Raymond Central up 13-8 after the first.

Things did not start off good for W-C in the second, with a layup off a steal by Harris, and a three by Potter. This led to the Mustangs outscoring the Wolverines 25-8 in the quarter and taking a 38-16 lead into halftime.