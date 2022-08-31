Mustangs pull out victory in home opener on the road

ARLINGTON- The Raymond Central football team had a thrilling start to their season on August 26 against Arlington on the road. In Tony Kobza’s first game as the Head Coach, The Mustangs were able to mount a fourth quarter comeback to knock off the Eagles 14-10.

“Mental toughness has been something we have been talking about all summer,” Raymond Central Head Coach Tony Kobza said. “It was great to see the kids embrace the challenge and keep fighting and believing in themselves. We had a huge touchdown pass that really got the momentum changed.”

In the first half, it was a defensive battle between Raymond Central and Arlington. The only points of the first 24 minutes came in the second quarter on a 28 yard field goal off the foot of Colton Willmott to give the Eagles a 3-0 halftime lead.

To start the third quarter, Arlington had a long drive that pushed the clock under four minutes of play. It paid off for the Eagles who scored on a five yard run to go up 10-0.

With their backs against the wall, the Mustangs needed a momentum swing. They got exactly that with an 84 yard touchdown pass from Rylan Stover to Reid Otto.

Instead of kicking the extra point, Raymond Central went for two and it paid off with Stover running it in on a quarterback keeper to make it 10-8 in favor of Arlington.

As the game stretched into the final frame, the Mustangs found themselves in a 4 and 8th situation around the 40 yard line. They were able to get another big completion with Stover and Isaak Fredrickson connecting on a pass down to the nine yard line.

With less than three minutes in the game, Raymond Central did a direct snap right to the fullback Tie Hollandsworth who pounded his way into the end zone from one yard out. After the missed extra point, the Mustangs led by four.

On the next possession, the Eagles had to find the end zone. They weren’t able to do it as a stout Mustang defense nearly picked off a ball on third down and then broke up a pass on fourth down.

Throwing for 167 yards and one touchdown and then running for another 25 yards was Stover. The leading rusher for Raymond Central was Kyle Peterson with 36 yards and Mason Kreikemeier had six yards gained on the ground.

Hauling in one pass for 84 yards and a touchdown in the win was Otto. Coming up with four catches for 83 yards was Fredrickson.

Finishing with ten tackles on the defensive side of the ball was Kreikemeier. Pilling up seven tackles apiece were Tyson Malousek and Jude Burton, while Colby DenHartog had six and Justin Rothwell had four.

The Mustangs look to build on the momentum they gained in Arlington when they take on a Malcolm squad who is rated No. 7 in C-2 and coming off a 14-7 win over Yutan. The game is set for 7 p.m. at Raymond Central on Sept. 2.

“Anytime you can win your first game it’s huge,” Kobza said. “The biggest strides are always made between weeks one and two. We now can focus on some areas that we need to improve. I also think the kids embraced the work they are doing and are seeing the results of what that extra effort provides.”