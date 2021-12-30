Mustangs protect home mat against Cardinals and Clippers

RAYMOND- Improving their dual record to 8-0 on the season was the Class C No. 10 Raymond Central wrestling team after winning two duals at home on Dec. 21. They defeated Class B Crete in the first dual 57-18, and then knocked off Malcolm 51-31 in their next dual.

Against the Cardinals, the Mustangs were able to win the first four duals of the tournament.

The first three wins were by pin by Kaden Parde at 170 over Herman Vincente Perez in a 1:57, Logan Jelinek at 180 pinned Jose Mendez-Lopez in 2:36, and Jack Henry at 195 defeated Pedro Vargas with a pin in 4:50. At 220 pounds, Colby DenHartog slipped out with a 9-7 decision against Logan Johnson of Crete.

The next victory for Raymond Central was Jacob Schultz over Jaime Ramos at 120 pounds with a 4-1 decision. That was followed up by a 5-3 decision victory for Brock Skeahan over Lesnier Gomez at 126 pounds.

Concluding the dual with two pins was Logan Bryce at 132 pounds and Tucker Maxson at 145 pounds. It took Logan Bryce 0:39 to pin Jayden Boyle and Tucker Maxson 3:00 to pin Cesar Linares.