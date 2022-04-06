Mustangs powered by three first place finishes at home invite

RAYMOND- The Raymond Central boys and girls track team battled the wind and cold at their home triangular against Malcolm and David City on March 28.

Overall, the Mustangs were able to pick up four first place finishes from Tavis Steele, Taylor Oldfield, Candela Manrique, and Madelyn Lubischer.

Steele had the only win for the Raymond Central boys team, which came in the 800 meter run. He got off to a fast start and was able to cross the finish line in a personal record time of 2:21.13.

On the girl’s side, Oldfield was also able to win the 800 meter run. She finished in a time of 2:54.64, which was over 10 seconds in front of the next finisher.

In the 300 meter hurdles, Manrique was able to get first in a tight race. Her winning time for the event was 53.68.

Madelyn Lubischer’s first place performance came in the field events in the long jump. She was six inches in front of teammate Makenna Gehle with a jump of 15-08.

Getting second place in both the triple jump and high jump for the Mustangs at the meet was Andrew Otto. He ended up jumping 40-01 in the triple jump and cleared 5-10 in the high jump.

In the 1,600 meter run, Wyatt Svoboda was in contention to win throughout the race. In the end, he came up two seconds behind Ty Brockhaus of Malcolm running a 5:24.66.

Both the 4x100 and 4x800 relay teams for Raymond Central took home second place finishes behind Malcolm. The Mustang’s times were 48.70 in the 4x100 and 9:36.60 in the 4x800.

Similar to the boys, the Raymond Central girls team took second in two different relays on the track. They were in the 4x100 meter relay in a time of 48.70 and then clocked a 4:53.19 in the 4x400.

In both the 100 meter hurdles and the high jump Autumn Haislet and Kamarin Simmons finished with silver medal performances. Haislet ran a 17:52 and Simmons was able to clear 4-10.

Next week the Mustangs will be at the Malcolm Invite on April 6. The rest of the results from the triangular can be found below.

Boys 100 meter dash: 9. Gavin Gehle 12.31, 14. Elijah Ehlers 12.68, 17. Dain Wilson 13.08, 19. Pete Nacke 13.53; Girls 100 meter dash: 3. Sava Hitz 13.36, 7. Makenna Gehle, 13.90, 15. Bailey Skeahan 15.00, 16. Katie Fisher 15.01, 17. Rachel Potter 15.03; Boys 200 meter dash: 10. Jude Burton 27.36, 11. Elijah Ehler 27.43, 17. Dain Wilson 13.08, Pete Nacke 13.53; Girls 200 meter dash: 3. Sava Hitz 29.82, 8. Adelyn Heiss 31.97; Boys 400 meter dash: 6. Lennox Starr 1:01.86, 7. Jude Burton 1:02.89; Girls 400 meter dash: 5. Quincy Cotter 1:13.87; Boys 800 meter run: 4. Landon Lubischer 2:29.66, 8. Cole Dubas, 2:37.21; Girls 1,600 meter run: 4. Mady Ayres 7:20.70; Boys 110 meter hurdles: 3. Reid Otto 19:25, 4. Preston Lubischer 19.82; Girls 100 meter hurdles: 5. Emaree Harris 18.78; 7. Candela Manrique 19.01, 13. Kamarin Simmons 24.22; Boys 300 meter hurdles: 4. Reid Otto 19.25; 6. Preston Lubischer 19.82; Girls 300 meter hurdles: 6. Madelyn Lubischer 58.10; 8. Emaree Harris 58.85; 9. Autumn Haislet 59.95; 10. Kamarin Simmons 1:01.56; Boys Shot Put: 4. Lennox Starr 38-09; 6. Carson Tice 36-04; 10. Caleb Redstrom 28-00, 11. Jude Burton 27-03, 13. Trevor Jordan 25-10, 15. Parker Ayres 25-03; Boys Discus: 3. Lennox Starr 103-05, 7. Jude Burton 88-03, 8. Carson Tice 88-00, 14. Trevor Jordan 66-08, 15. Caleb Redstrom 64-10, 18. Parker Ayres 59-05; Girls Discus: 6. Alli Miller, 72-10; Boys High Jump: 3. Reid Otto 5-06, 4. Preston Lubischer 5-04; Girls High Jump: 4. Mady Ayres 4-06, 4. Quincy Cotter 4-06; Boys Long Jump: 4. Gavin Gehle 19-00, 7. Dain Wilson 17-04, 8. Dawson Potter 16-06.50, 9. Nathan Dubas 16-06.50, 12. Pete Nacke 14-10.50; Girls Long Jump: 3. RachelPotter 14-09.50; 8. Bailey Skeahan 23-08.50; Boys Triple Jump: 3. Gavin Gehle 38-07, 6. Nathan Dubas 36-09.50; 7. Dawson Potter 35-06; Girls Triple Jump: 4. Adelyn Heiss 30-05.25; 5. Rachel Potter 30-01.75; 6. Kamarin Simmons 29-04.