Mustangs powered by strong finish in long jump

MALCOLM – In what turned out to be not only a tough track meet competition-wise but also weather-wise too, the Raymond Central girls track team put together a solid fifth place performance with 51.50 points at the Malcolm Invite on April 6.

The Mustangs found their biggest success in the long jump competition where they had three medalists.

Leading the group and winning the competition was Makenna Gehle who came in with a 15-02 as her seed, but ended up jumping 15-07.75 to win. Taking third place was Rachel Potter with a mark of 15-05.25 and Madelyn Lubischer got fourth place by going 15-03.

Madelyn Lubischer earned her second medal of the meet when she won the 300 hurdles in a time of 53.57.

Autumn Haislet was able to take home a medal after battling to a fourth place finish in the 100 meter hurdles. Her time was 18.82.

Both relays that Raymond Central competed in ended up earning medals at the invite. The 4x100 meter relay team of Sava Hitz, Cadela Manrique, Makenna Gehle and Madelyn Lubischer got second in a time of 55.49 and the 4x400 meter relay team of Madelyn Lubischer, Quincy Cotter, Makenna Gehle and Manrique clocked a 5:07.06 and got fourth.

Both medaling in the high jump competition were Cotter and Kamarin Simmons by clearing 4-04. Due to more misses at previous heights, Cotter took fifth place and Simmons came in sixth.

Adelyn Heiss was the lone medalist for the Mustangs in the triple jump competition. She took fifth place as one of five jumpers to break 30 feet with a jump of 30-08.25.

The final medalist for the Raymond Central girls was Hitz in the 100 meter dash. She was able to hold off Emma Wakehouse of Tekamah-Herman by five tenths of a second to get sixth with a time of 13.89.

For the Mustang boys, they came up just short of finishing in the top five teams at Malcolm. They got sixth place overall and scored 29 points.

The top finisher for the Raymond Central boys was Andrew Otto in the high jump. He took second place overall by jumping 5-10.

Also medaling in the event by going 5-04 for the Mustangs was Preston Lubischer who finished with a mark of 5-04.

Andrew Otto was able to add another medal in the triple jump when he ended up jumping 39-11.25 to get fourth place.

Gavin Gehle kept the streak of medaling in the jumps going for the Raymond Central boys with a fifth place finish in the long jump. His best jump of the day was an 18-08.50.

Both the 4x100 and 4x800 meter relay teams were able to earn third place finishes for the Mustangs. Tavis Steele, Andrew Otto, Reid Otto and Gavin Gehle ran a 49.17 in the 4x100, and Wyatt Svoboda, Cole Dubas, Landon Lubischer and Steele clocked a 4:09.41 in the 4x800.

In the 4x400 meter relay, the team of Svoboda, Gavin Gehle, Landon Lubischer and Steele came in fifth place with a time of 4:09.41.

The final medal on the track was won by Svoboda in the 800 meter run. He took sixth place overall in a time of 2:23.07.

Raymond Central has two meets this week. They competed at the Milford Invite on April 12 and then will be at the Wahoo Invite on April 15.

MALCOLM INVITE RESULTS

Boys 100 Meter Dash: 17. Dain Wilson 13.10, 19. Dawson Potter 13.38, 20. Pete Nacke 13.56; Girls 100 Meter Dash: 15. Katie Fisher 15.07, 16. Adelyn Heiss 15.08; Boys 200 Meter Dash: 16. Dawson Potter 27.48, 21. Dain Wilson 26.63, 22. Elijah Ehlers 28.99; Girls 200 Meter Dash: 7. Quincy Cotter 31.34, 14. Katie Fisher 32.62; Boys 400 Meter Dash: 11. Jude Burton 1:00.47, 13. Lennox Starr 1:02.31; Girls 400 Meter Dash: 18. Autumn Haislet 1:20.98, 19. Bailey Skeahan 1:21.98; Boys 800 Meter Run: 10. Landon Lubischer 2:32.20; Girls 800 Meter Run: 9. Taylor Oldfield 3:02.47; Girls 1,600 Meter Run: 13. Mady Ayres 7:31.01; Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: 11. Reid Otto 20.19, 12. Preston Lubischer 20.45; Girls 100 Meter Hurdles: 13. Kamarin Simmons 20.48; Boys 300 Meter Hurdles: 11. Reid Otto 20.19, 12. Preston Lubischer 20.45; Boys Shot Put: 9. Carson Tice 38-04, 11. Lennox Starr 37-04, 17. Caleb Redstrom 30-06; Girls Shot Put: 17. Alli Miller 22-01; Boys Discus: 10. Lennox Starr 94-09, 12. Jude Burton 91-01, 14. Carson Tice; Girls Discus: 15. Alli Miller 22-01; Boys High Jump: 7. Reid Otto 5-02; Boys Long Jump: 12. Dain Wilson 17-06.50, 16. Dawson Potter 16-09; Boys Triple Jump: 8. Gavin Gehle 36-11.50, 11. Nathan Dubas 36-03.50; Girls Triple Jump: 9. Rachel Potter 28-11.