Mustangs powered by Lubischer and Otto at Centennial Invite

UTICA- The Raymond Central boys and girls track teams competed this past week at the Centennial Invite on April 19. Leading the way for the Mustangs with first place finishes were Madelyn Lubischer and Andrew Otto.

Lubischer finished first in the 300 meter hurdles, whereas Andrew Otto was the top performer in the triple jump. The winning time for Lubischer was 50.19 which was her fastest time of the season and Andrew Otto had a mark of 40-07.75 in the triple jump, while Gavin Gehle got third place with a jump of 37-10.75.

Getting second place on the track for the Raymond Central boys was Tavis Steele in a personal record time of 2:11.26 in the 800 meter run. Autumn Haislet was also able to get second in the 100 meter hurdles by clocking a 17.33.

Earning a silver medal in the long jump on the girls side was senior Makenna Gehle who jumped 15-09.25. Getting third place was teammate Madelyn Lubischer with a mark of 14-10.25 and Rachel Potter got fourth by going 14-07.50.

Tying for the third place in the boys high jump by both clearing 5-08 were Reid and Andrew Otto. Getting eighth was Preston Lubischer who got over 5-04.

Finishing with two medalists in the girls 400 meter dash was the Mustangs. Candela Manrique ran the best time of her career with a 1:06.94 to get third and coming in fourth was Makenna Gehle clocking a 1:09.61.

Both the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relay teams for Raymond Central were able to put down impressive times on the girls side. Sava Hitz, Manrique, Makenna Gehle, and Madelyn Lubischer ran a 54.31 and got third in the 4x100, and Makenna Gehle, Quincy Cotter, Madelyn Lubischer, and Manrique got fourth and clocked a 4:43.31 in the 4x400.

Wyatt Svoboda, Lennox Starr, Jude Burton, and Steele took home fourth place in the 4x400 for the boys by running a 3:56.36, while Steele, Andrew Otto, Reid Otto, and Gavin Gehle came through the line in 49.51 to get sixth in the 4x100.

This week the Mustangs competed at the North Bend Invite on April 26. They will also be at the Nebraska Capitol Conference Invite at 10:00 a.m. on April 30 at Yutan.

Centennial Invite

Boys 100 meter dash- 16. Elijah Ehlers 13.33, 17. Dain Wilson 13.44, 19. Pete Nacke 14.26; Girls 100 meter dash- 5. Sava Hitz 13.99, 16. Katie Fisher 15.02; Boys 200 meter dash- 5. Gavin Gehle 14.53, 13. Wyatt Svoboda 26.01, 17. Jude Burton 26.55; Girls 200 meter dash- 11. Sava Hitz 30.57, 14. Katie Fisher 31.24; Girls 400 meter dash- 12. Quincy Cotter 1:13.79; Boys 800 meter run- 7. Wyatt Svoboda 2:20.61; Boys 1,600 meter run- 9. Landon Lubischer 5:26.30; Girls 1,600 meter run- 8. Taylor Oldfield 6:45.36, 12. Mady Ayres 7:14.35; Boys 110 meter hurdles- 5. Reid Otto 18.39; Girls 100 meter hurdles- 10. Kamarin Simmons 20.28; Boys 300 meter hurdles- 10. Reid Otto 46.89, 13. Preston Lubischer 50.80; Girls 300 meter hurdles- 14. Autumn Haislet 58.51, 16. Kamarin Simmons 1:00.09; Boys shot put- 10. Carson Tice 40-01.50, 15. Lennox Starr 36-05, 17. Jude Burton 34-02.50; Girls shot put- 18. Alli Miller 23-09; Boys discus-9. Lennox Starr 1-5-09, 12. Carson Tice 97-00, 16. Jude Burton 82-03.50; Girls discus- 10. Alli Miller 78-11.50; Girls high jump- 5. Kamarin Simmons 4-10, 11. Quincy Cotter 4-04; Boys long jump- 7. Gavin Gehle 18-04.50, 10. Dain Wilson 17-05.50, 16. Dawson Potter 15-07.50; Boys triple jump- 11. Nathan Dubas 34-08.25; Girls triple jump- 7. Adelyn Heiss 30-10, 11. Rachel Potter 29-06.50.