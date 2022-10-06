Mustangs pick up three medals at home invite

RAYMOND- The Raymond Central Cross Country Team had one of their top finishes of the season at their home invite on Sept. 29 at Branched Oak Lake. Both Landon Lubischer and Cole Dubas medaled in the boy’s race and Josie Lahm picked up a top 15 finish in her return on the girl’s side.

The highest finisher for the Mustangs was Lubischer getting seventh place. He ran his best time of the season clocking an 18:23.59.

Five spots back in 12th place was fellow sophomore Cole Dubas. His time for the fast course was 19:18.93.

Rounding out the scoring for Raymond Central were Ethan Norlen and Joey White. Taking 48th place was Norlen in a time of 23:02.75 and Joey White posted a 25:46.14 and got 52nd.

The Mustangs ended up getting sixth place with 106 points in the boy’s team standings.

In her second meet of the year, the senior Josie Lahm picked up another medal with a 14th place finish. She batted to the finish line in a time of 24:08.48.

Getting 22nd place was Mady Ayres and Ellie White took 35th overall. The time for Ayres was 25:49.24 and Ellie White finished in 28:56.59.

Winning the Raymond Central Invite was Palmyra with 16 points on the girl’s side and Nebraska Christian with 23 points for the boy’s. Hannah and Jacob Swanson of Nebraska Christian were the individual champions of the meet in times of 20:41.34 and 17:38.80.

The Mustangs next meet is the Capitol Conference Invite at Ashland-Greenwood High School at 4 p.m. on Oct. 6.