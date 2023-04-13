VALPARAISO – The Raymond Central baseball team earned their first victory of the season in impressive fashion when they knocked off Auburn 12-2 in five innings on April 3 at home. In four at-bats, the Mustangs piled up 14 hits and only committed two errors.

In the bottom of the first, Raymond Central started a scoring opportunity with two outs when Mason Kreikemeier singled to third and then Owen Kreikemeier reached on an error.

Next up was Colby Den Hartog, who singled to center, driving in Mason Kreikemeier and giving the Mustangs a one-run lead.

Raymond Central lost their lead in the top of the third when the Bulldogs put up two runs. It didn’t take long for the Mustangs to catch back up with a three-spot in the bottom half of the inning.

The scoring opportunity started with Kyle Peterson and Mason Kreikemeier singling to center and in the infield. Owen Kreikemeier was able to drive them both in thanks to a double to left field that gave Raymond Central a 3-2 advantage.

One more run was plated by the Mustangs in the inning when Auburn committed an error allowing Owen Kreikemeier to cross home.

After getting two ground outs and a strikeout in the top of the fourth, Raymond Central struck for eight runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Things started off for the Mustangs with Hunter Sykes being walked. The sophomore was able to get into scoring position by stealing second and third and then was driven in with a single from Peterson that made it 5-2.

Later in the inning, Raymond Central led 9-2 when Peterson came up with another hit that platted three more runs and made it a 10-run contest.

All the Mustangs needed to secure the victory were three more outs. They got exactly that from Den Hartog, who pitched five innings and had five strikeouts.

Finishing with at least one hit and three RBIs in the win were Peterson and Owen Kreikemeier and Schultz had one hit and two runs batted in. All getting at least one hit with one RBI were Sykes, Den Hartog and Wyatt Jelinek.

Next up for the Mustangs was a home contest with Class C No. 10 Central City/Fullerton/Centura on April 4. The Kernels used a seven-run third and a nine-run fifth to pick up a 20-6 victory in five innings.

Raymond Central’s best inning during the contest came in the third where they put up four. The runs came in on a steal of home by Sykes, a walk and a fielder’s choice.