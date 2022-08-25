Mustangs pick up first two victories of the season

LINCOLN- In their first tournament of the year, the Raymond Central softball team went 2-3 at the Freeman Invitational on August 20. The wins for the Mustangs both came on Saturday against South Sioux City 14-7 and Lincoln Northwest 8-4.

"After losing the 2 games on Thursday and losing the 1st game on Saturday the young ladies bounced back to get 2 big wins to make our record 2-3 on the season," Raymond Central Head Coach Bob Prai said. "Raymond Central has a young team and looking to improve each and every day on the field and to get the team in position to make a run at the end of the year."

In Raymond Central’s victory over the Cardinals, they had their best hitting performance of the early season with 10 hits and 14 runs scored. They also put up at least one run in every inning.

The bats were hot for the Mustangs right out of the gate with five runs.

With one out and the bases loaded in the top of the first, Sava Hitz doubled to center field driving in Kamarin Simmons and Cali Springer. During the next at-bat, Hitz would get home from third base on an error to make it 3-0.

Later on in the inning, Kinsley Seuferer singled to left field and then Grace Ehlers tripled to center to push Raymond Central out in front by five.

Despite giving up five runs, SSC got their bats going in the bottom half of the inning with five runs of their own.

In the top of the second, the Mustangs grabbed the lead right back with two runs. Both Cali Springer and Lizzie Potter scored on a pair of errors at third base.

The 7-6 advantage for Raymond Central was pushed up by one in the third. The run was scored by Braelyn Christensen who was knocked in by a single from Grace Ehlers.

The Mustangs continued to distance themselves in the fourth where they scored four runs. A Kinsley Seuferer single to center and an Ehlers double to right field drove all the runs in and gave Raymond Central a 12-6 edge.

The scoring didn’t stop there for the Mustangs with two more runs in their final at-bat in the fifth.

Simmons started the inning off for Raymond Central with a double to center and then Ella Menebroker reached base on a hit to third base. Hitting in both runners was Potter who singled up the middle to center.

Getting three hits and coming up with five RBIs was Ehlers. Both Seuferer and Potter had two runs batted in and two hits.

Pitching five innings in the win, giving up no earned runs, and striking out three batters was Simmons.

Following that win, the Mustangs moved on to a matchup with the newest school in Lincoln in Lincoln Northwest. Raymond Central used solid pitching where they gave up four hits to knock off the Falcons by four.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first, the Mustangs were able to strike for one run to tie the game. Simmons started the game off with a double to left field and then came around to score on a passed ball at home.

It remained knotted at one until the bottom of the third, where Miley McCoy singled to left field and Springer got to first on an error to give Raymond Central a prime scoring opportunity with one out. A single to third by Ella Menebroker knocked in one and Potter doubled to center which drove in two.

A groundout by Hitz to second brought Potter to the plate and pushed the Mustang advantage out to 5-1.

After falling behind by four, the Falcons got one run in the top of the fourth. The ground they made up didn’t last, with Raymond Central striking for two in the bottom half of the inning.

An error on a hit by McCoy drove in the first run for the Mustangs and then Simmons singled to center which increased the lead to 7-2.

Hitz would be responsible for scoring the last run for Raymond Central in the fifth. She started the inning off with a single on a bunt. Later on, she ended up double stealing third and home base.

Coming up with one hit and two runs batted in during the game was Potter and Simmons and Hitz both had one RBI. Simmons pitched five innings, gave up four earned runs, and had two strikeouts.

The only loss for the Mustangs at the tournament came in their opening round game against Polk County. The Slammers pounded out six runs in the first and four in the third in an eight run win.

Down 6-0 in the bottom of the first, Raymond Central was able to get their first two runs. A pair of errors by Polk County allowed Springer who was walked to get home and then Potter flew out to right field bringing in Menebroker.

Menebroker also played a role in the third run of the game scored by the Mustangs. With McCoy in scoring position, she singled to right field knocking her in during the third.

Finishing with one run batted in apiece in the loss were Menebroker and Potter. Springer pitched four innings, gave up seven earned runs, and had two strikeouts.

This week the Mustangs had a home triangular with Yutan/Mead and North Bend Central on August 23.