Mustangs overwhelm competition at home meet
Raymond Central Wrestling

PERFECT NIGHT: Raymond Central junior wrestler Conner Kreikemeier finished with a record of 5-0 while helping the Mustangs sweep their way to five straight dual victories at the Raymond Central Dual Tournament held at Raymond Central High School on Dec.11.  (Staff Photo by Jason Unger)

RAYMOND – On a cold snowy night on Dec. 11 the Mustang wrestling team turned up the head inside Raymond Central High School and breezed to five dual victories.

Raymond Central defeated Columbus Scotus 63-12, Omaha Concordia 60-21, Bishop Neumann 49-30, Weeping Water 75-6 and Conestoga 61-8.

106-pound freshman Sophia Schultz pinned Riley

Hohn of Weeping Water and Asher Koehnen of Conestoga and received three forfeits on her way to winning five matches.

113-pound sophomore Jacob Schultz scored two pinfall victories and earned three forfeits while notching five wins at the home dual meet.

126-pound senior Mitch Albrecht notched four contested victories on Friday night, three pins and a 6-0 decision over Braden Ruffner of Conestoga.

132-pound junior Logan

Bryce also won four contested matches on Friday while improving to 6-0 on the season.

152-pound junior Conner Kreikemeier finished 5-0 on the evening, including four contested victories. His record is also 6-0 on the season.

170-pound senior Gavin Soden finished 4-1 at the meet with a pair of pins. His lone loss was a hard-fought 3-0 decision loss at the hands of Ben Kamrath of Columbus Scotus.

Mustang senior Skylar Sterns finished 5-0 on Friday after scoring two pinfall and three forfeit victories.

145-pounder Kyle Peterson finished with a 4-1 record at the meet on Friday night.

138-pounder McKay Bryce finished with a 3-2 record at the home meet.

Sophomore Colby DenHartog finished with a record of 3-2 for the Mustangs after splitting time at 195 and 220.

The Mustangs next competition will come at the annual Plattview Invitational on Dec. 18 at Platteview High School.

Results will appear in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.

