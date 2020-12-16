Mustangs overwhelm competition at home meet

RAYMOND – On a cold snowy night on Dec. 11 the Mustang wrestling team turned up the head inside Raymond Central High School and breezed to five dual victories.

Raymond Central defeated Columbus Scotus 63-12, Omaha Concordia 60-21, Bishop Neumann 49-30, Weeping Water 75-6 and Conestoga 61-8.

106-pound freshman Sophia Schultz pinned Riley

Hohn of Weeping Water and Asher Koehnen of Conestoga and received three forfeits on her way to winning five matches.

113-pound sophomore Jacob Schultz scored two pinfall victories and earned three forfeits while notching five wins at the home dual meet.

126-pound senior Mitch Albrecht notched four contested victories on Friday night, three pins and a 6-0 decision over Braden Ruffner of Conestoga.

132-pound junior Logan

Bryce also won four contested matches on Friday while improving to 6-0 on the season.

152-pound junior Conner Kreikemeier finished 5-0 on the evening, including four contested victories. His record is also 6-0 on the season.