Mustangs open season with win, followed by tournament losses

Rachel Potter had the singular homerun for this first game with Kamarin Simmons and Cali Springer also scoring for the Mustangs.

Following the loss to NEN, Raymond Central played the home team Freeman. Freeman took the lead from the beginning scoring four runs in innings one and two to the Mustangs’ one run scored by Abbie Hudson.

Both the Mustangs and Freeman each scored a run in the third inning followed by Freeman scoring two more runs in the fourth inning. Raymond Central was only able to score one more run to combat Freeman’s lead, but it was not enough to snag the win.

“Freeman came out and scored every inning which puts pressure on teams from the start,” Prai said.

The game ended 3-7.

The third and final game of the weekend was against Seward. By the third inning, the two teams were tied 3-3 with Seward scoring the first three in inning one and the Mustangs scoring three in inning three.

In the bottom of the fifth, Seward scored five runs which Raymond Central was only able to respond with two runs at the top of the sixth before the game ended. The final score was 5-8, Seward on top.