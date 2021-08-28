Mustangs open season with win, followed by tournament losses

WEEPING WATER – The softball season started with a win for the Raymond Central softball team at Weeping Water on Aug. 19.
The Mustangs had a total of three homeruns in the season opener. Sierra Springer had the first homer in the first inning of the game followed by Kynzee McFadden who had a homer in the third and fifth innings.
McFadden also had a good pitching game allowing two hits and two runs over all seven innings of play. The final score of the game ws 5-2.
Despite the win, Head Coach Bob Prai said the team “struggled at the plate.”
“As a team, we know we will be better and can just chalk that up to being the first game,” Prai said.
Following this season opener, the Mustangs played in the Freeman Invitational at the Doris Bair Softball Complex in Lincoln on Saturday. The team played throughout the morning and into the afternoon, losing all three games.
The Mustangs first matched up against the Wisner-Pilger, Pender, Bancroft-Rosalie and Lyons-Decatur joint team also called the NEN Vipers. Raymond Central started in the lead scoring three runs in the first four innings to NEN’s one run.
The Mustangs were then shutout in the fifth and final inning when NEN scored six runs. Despite out-hitting the Vipers 8-6, the Mustangs lost 3-7.
Rachel Potter had the singular homerun for this first game with Kamarin Simmons and Cali Springer also scoring for the Mustangs.
Following the loss to NEN, Raymond Central played the home team Freeman. Freeman took the lead from the beginning scoring four runs in innings one and two to the Mustangs’ one run scored by Abbie Hudson.
Both the Mustangs and Freeman each scored a run in the third inning followed by Freeman scoring two more runs in the fourth inning. Raymond Central was only able to score one more run to combat Freeman’s lead, but it was not enough to snag the win.
“Freeman came out and scored every inning which puts pressure on teams from the start,” Prai said.
The game ended 3-7.
The third and final game of the weekend was against Seward. By the third inning, the two teams were tied 3-3 with Seward scoring the first three in inning one and the Mustangs scoring three in inning three.
In the bottom of the fifth, Seward scored five runs which Raymond Central was only able to respond with two runs at the top of the sixth before the game ended. The final score was 5-8, Seward on top.
Springer drove in all five Mustang runners with homeruns in the third and fifth innings.
Prai said going into the weekend, the team felt good about their outlook after the season opener, but the “outcome was not in our (their) favor.”
He said the team was not satisfied with the overall play, but that some of his players managed decent quality at bats. Defensively, the team needs to “clean it up and make the plays.”
