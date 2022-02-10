Mustangs’ offense heats up against Cougars

RAYMOND – A 48% shooting performance from the field and 33% from three helped the Raymond Central boys basketball team notch a win over conference foe Conestoga at home 69-62 on Feb. 1. The Mustangs also had a narrow edge in the rebounding, steals, and blocks categories with 33 boards, 10 steals, and two blocks.

Raymond Central was able to race out to a 6-0 lead with a fast break layup by Wyatt Svoboda to start the game. The Mustangs maintained that lead the rest of the quarter as they led 17-12 at the end of the first.

The Cougars were able to get out to a fast start to begin the second and kept the momentum going the rest of the quarter. As a result, they outscored Raymond Central 17-7 during the quarter and the Mustangs went into halftime down 29-24.

After scoring only five points in the second, Raymond Central exploded with 25 points in the third. Isaak Fredrickson played a big role in the turnaround for the Mustangs with three three-pointers.

With one quarter remaining, Raymond Central was out in front of Conestoga 49-45.

Early on in the fourth, the Cougars got within two points at 52-50. Eli White was able to step up for the Mustangs with a three that pushed the lead back out to 55-50.