Mustangs’ offense heats up against Cougars

RAYMOND – A 48% shooting performance from the field and 33% from three helped the Raymond Central boys basketball team notch a win over conference foe Conestoga at home 69-62 on Feb. 1. The Mustangs also had a narrow edge in the rebounding, steals, and blocks categories with 33 boards, 10 steals, and two blocks.
Raymond Central was able to race out to a 6-0 lead with a fast break layup by Wyatt Svoboda to start the game. The Mustangs maintained that lead the rest of the quarter as they led 17-12 at the end of the first.
The Cougars were able to get out to a fast start to begin the second and kept the momentum going the rest of the quarter. As a result, they outscored Raymond Central 17-7 during the quarter and the Mustangs went into halftime down 29-24.
After scoring only five points in the second, Raymond Central exploded with 25 points in the third. Isaak Fredrickson played a big role in the turnaround for the Mustangs with three three-pointers.
With one quarter remaining, Raymond Central was out in front of Conestoga 49-45.
Early on in the fourth, the Cougars got within two points at 52-50. Eli White was able to step up for the Mustangs with a three that pushed the lead back out to 55-50.
Before the end of the contest, Raymond Central was able to tack on two more points to their lead, as they went on to win by seven points.
Fredrickson had one of his best games of the season with 29 points in the victory. Finishing with 12 points apiece were Eli White and Josh Masek, while Andrew Otto scored eight, Svoboda had five points, and Dawson Potter finished with three points.
The Mustangs hoped to keep the momentum rolling in the right direction when they traveled to take on Class B Nebraska City on Feb. 3. Raymond Central kept up with the Pioneers for three quarters, but a 17-5 scoring run by NC in the fourth helped them win 60-41.
Early on, both sides went back and forth trading buckets. After one quarter of action, it was the Pioneers who were up 17-14 on the Mustangs.
That three-point lead for NC was increased in the second quarter with 15 points. Raymond Central only finished with nine points and trailed 32-23 at halftime.
The Mustangs had their best quarter in the third period. They dropped in 13 points and held the Pioneers to just 11 points, which helped them, cut their deficit to seven points.
Leading Raymond Central with 15 points was Fredrickson. Svoboda ended up scoring eight points, Masek and Andrew Otto had six points and Rylan Stover scored two points.
The Mustangs played Louisville at home on Feb. 4. They play at 7:30 p.m. at Class C-1 No. 10 Fort Calhoun on Feb. 10.