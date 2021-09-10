Mustangs offense comes alive at the end of August

SYRACUSE – The Raymond Central Softball team put up a crooked number on the road at Syracuse on Aug. 30. They used an 11-run seventh to knock off the Rockets by a final of 20-6.

The Mustang got on the board first in the contest with a run in the top of the first. It started with Rachel Potter singling to right field out of the leadoff position and coming around to score later in the inning on a single by Kynzee McFadden.

After the Rockets scored a run in the top of the second on an error, Raymond Central scored three in their turn at-bat.

Madelynn Peterson led the inning off with a single and then Kamarin Simmons was walked. A single by Cali Springer and a double by Erika Donahue would once again put the Mustangs up 4-1.

Raymond Central continued to add to their lead and found themselves up 8-4.

In the seventh, Springer and Simmons singled to start the inning off. Springer would come around and score on an error to extend the lead to five.

Mary Potter was the next batter, and she was able to put a charge into one of the pitches by Syracuse. It would carry over the wall in center field and put the Mustangs ahead 11-4.