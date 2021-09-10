Mustangs offense comes alive at the end of August

SYRACUSE – The Raymond Central Softball team put up a crooked number on the road at Syracuse on Aug. 30. They used an 11-run seventh to knock off the Rockets by a final of 20-6.
The Mustang got on the board first in the contest with a run in the top of the first. It started with Rachel Potter singling to right field out of the leadoff position and coming around to score later in the inning on a single by Kynzee McFadden.
After the Rockets scored a run in the top of the second on an error, Raymond Central scored three in their turn at-bat.
Madelynn Peterson led the inning off with a single and then Kamarin Simmons was walked. A single by Cali Springer and a double by Erika Donahue would once again put the Mustangs up 4-1.
Raymond Central continued to add to their lead and found themselves up 8-4.
In the seventh, Springer and Simmons singled to start the inning off. Springer would come around and score on an error to extend the lead to five.
Mary Potter was the next batter, and she was able to put a charge into one of the pitches by Syracuse. It would carry over the wall in center field and put the Mustangs ahead 11-4.
Not to be outdone in the home run department, was Lizzie Potter later on in the inning. With two runners on she also cranked a homer to center.
Errors and walks plagued Syracuse throughout the rest of the inning, as Raymond Central tacked on five more runs to the lead.
After pitching 6.2 innings and giving up one earned run with eight strikeouts, McFadden was subbed in for Simmons in the seventh.
Syracuse would get two runs against her off two errors in the inning but would eventually hit into a fielder’s choice that resulted in two outs and ended the game.
Leading the team with four runs driven in during the game was Mary Potter. Lizzie Potter had three RBI thanks to her homer and Donahue finished with two.
On Sept. 6, the Mustangs competed in the Auburn Invite. They ended up going 1-2 on the day, defeating Weeping Water 8-0 and then losing to Auburn 9-2 and Class B No. 8 Blair 10-2.
Against the Indians, McFadden threw a six inning no hitter. She recorded eight strikeouts in the contest.
Raymond Central scored their first runs of the game in the third inning with two home runs. The first was a solo homer to center by Sierra Springer and then McFadden hit a two run homer to center to make it 3-0.
For the second time in the game, Sierra Springer got into another pitch in the fourth. This time it was a two run home run that put the Mustangs in front 5-0.
Following Sierra’s lead, McFadden hit her second home run in the fifth. It was a solo shot to center.
The final two runs of the game for Raymond Central were produced by a line drive to leftfield by Sierra Springer. They drove in Cali Springer and Rachel Potter, which led to an eight-run ruling.
Driving in five runs on two homers and three hits was Sierra Springer. McFadden had two home runs and three RBI’s.
The Mustangs were at Class C No. 6 Arlington on Sept. 7. They will be hosting a triangular with Class C No. 3 Malcolm and Tekamah-Herman on Sept. 11.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.