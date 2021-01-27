 Skip to main content
Mustangs net win over LVSS Raiders
RC Makenna Gehle 1.27

Raymond Central’s Makenna Gehle (12) celebrates with teammate Maddie Peterson (20) after her last second lay-up at the end of the first half of the game against LVSS at Raymond Central on Thursday. 

 Staff Photo by Elsie Stormberg

RAYMOND – The Raymond Central girls basketball team improved to 2-12 on the year after losing to Arlington and then rallying for a home win over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

The week started with a 45-28 loss to the Arlington Eagles on Jan. 18. The game was a make-up contest after the game had to be postponed earlier in the season.

The Mustangs played toe-to-toe with the home team before the Eagles were able to pull away in the second half. RC trailed 15-9 at the half, but was outscored 30-19 over the final 16 minutes.

The Mustangs made just one of their 16 3-point attempts and also struggled at the free throw line where they made 3-of-11.

Twenty-five turnovers also plagued the Mustang progress.

Freshman guard Madi Lubischer scored eight points and added three rebounds and two steals.

Junior post Emaree Harris also scored eight points and pulled down a season-high 10 rebounds. She also blocked two shots.

Junior Hannah Kile scored four points and grabbed six rebounds against the Eagles.

RC Hannah Kile 1.27

Raymond Central’s Hannah Kile dribbles the ball during the game against LVSS at Raymond Central on Thursday. 

The Mustangs returned to their home floor on Jan. 21 when they welcomed Logan View/Scribner-Snyder to town for a contest against the Raiders.

Raymond Central led the entire game after scoring 15 first quarter points and taking a 15-8 lead behind nine first quarter points from Kile.  The Mustangs went on to the 45-31 win.

LVSS stayed within striking distance in the third quarter and trailed just 25-24 going into the final quarter.

The Mustangs converted on 7-of-10 from the line in the fourth quarter and were able to pull away with 20 fourth quarter points.

Junior Rachel Potter scored eight of her 10 points in the fourth while making 5-of-8 from the line.

Lubischer also scored in double-figures, adding 11 points and four steals.

The Mustangs opened conference tournament play against Fort Calhoun on Jan. 23. The game story will appear in next week’s newspaper.

 

