Mustangs net win over LVSS Raiders

RAYMOND – The Raymond Central girls basketball team improved to 2-12 on the year after losing to Arlington and then rallying for a home win over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

The week started with a 45-28 loss to the Arlington Eagles on Jan. 18. The game was a make-up contest after the game had to be postponed earlier in the season.

The Mustangs played toe-to-toe with the home team before the Eagles were able to pull away in the second half. RC trailed 15-9 at the half, but was outscored 30-19 over the final 16 minutes.

The Mustangs made just one of their 16 3-point attempts and also struggled at the free throw line where they made 3-of-11.

Twenty-five turnovers also plagued the Mustang progress.

Freshman guard Madi Lubischer scored eight points and added three rebounds and two steals.

Junior post Emaree Harris also scored eight points and pulled down a season-high 10 rebounds. She also blocked two shots.

Junior Hannah Kile scored four points and grabbed six rebounds against the Eagles.