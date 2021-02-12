Mustangs move to 4-14 after finishing 1-1 on hardwood

MURRAY – The Raymond Central girls basketball team earned their biggest win of the season on Feb. 2 when they were able to deal the Aquinas Catholic Monarchs a 46-26 setback at Raymond Central High School on Feb. 2.

The Mustangs actually trailed 13-10 after one quarter, but outscored the visitors 36-13 over the final three quarters including 15-2 in the fourth quarter.

Freshman guard Madi Lubischer scored a career-high 17 points and added seven rebounds and a team-high four steals. She was able to convert 7-of-8 from the free throw line.

Junior Rachel Potter also scored in double-figures for RC, adding 11 points on the strength of three made 3-pointers.

Junior Makenna Gehle scored six points and tied for the team-lead with seven boards.

Junior Hannah Kile also scored six points and led the team with five assists.

The Mustangs were supposed to play Nebraska City at home on Feb. 4 at home, but the game had to be canceled because of inclement weather.