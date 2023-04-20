MILFORD – In a tight scoring race at top of the boys team standings, the Raymond Central boys track and field team took fourth place with 80 points at the Milford Invite. Winning the meet was David City with 98 points.

The top finish for the Mustangs came in the 300 meter hurdles by Reid Otto. The sophomore ran a personal record time and took first clocking a 43.32. Also medaling in the event was Preston Lubischer in fifth running a 47.04.

On top of his gold in the 300 hurdles, Otto got second in the high jump by clearing 5-08. In fourth place was Preston Lubischer, who jumped 5-06.

Earning a pair of silvers in the long and triple jumps with marks of 20-07.50 and 40-09, respectively, was Gavin Gehle. The performance from Gehle in the long jump was also a new PR for him.

Coming in fourth in the long jump and the high jump were Preston Lubischer and Isaak Fredrickson. Clearing 5-06 in the high jump was Lubischer and Fredrickson had a PR of 19-10.50 in the long jump.

In the relays, the Raymond Central boys grabbed a pair of second place performances in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. Peter Nacke, Otto, Lubischer and Wyatt Svoboda ran a 3:50.51 in the 4x400 and Landon Lubischer, Cole Dubas, Fredrickson and Svoboda clocked a 9:11.24 in the 4x800.

Taking a pair of bronze medals in the two mile and the 200 meter dash were Dubas and Gehle. Running a PR of 11:20.58 in the 3,200 meter run was Dubas and Gehle posted a 23.70 in the 200.

Coming in fifth in the mile and the 800 meter run were Landon Lubischer and Svoboda. Clocking a 5:14.56 in the 1,600 meter run was Landon Lubischer and Svoboda ran a 2:12.75 in the 800.

Finishing in third place in the 3x100 meter relay was the team of Tavion Johnson, Otto, Fredrickson and Gehle in 46.70.

The Raymond Central girls had a tougher time scoring on the day and finished with 33 points. As a result, they got seventh place overall.

Leading the Mustangs girls with a pair of medals in the 100 and 200 meter dashes was Taylor Kopecky. The freshman got second and clocked a personal record of 26.86 in the 200 and got to the line in 13.11 in the 100 to take third.

Getting fifth in the 100 meter dash was Sava Hintz running a 13.62. She followed that up by taking seventh in the 200 meter dash in a time of 28.82.

The final medal on the track for the Raymond Central girls came in the 4x100. Hitz, Madelyn Lubischer, Kamarin Simmons and Taylor Kopeky took third by posting a 53.78.

Along with helping the relay team medal, Simmons came in third in the high jump by clearing 4-10. She also got sixth in the long jump with a personal record mark of 14-09.

Taking fourth place in the long jump and also setting a new PR with a jump of 14-11 was Adelyn Heiss.

Winning the Milford meet for the girls was Ashland-Greenwood with 119 points. Milford took second place with 110.33 points and Centennial had 102 points in third.