Mustangs make epic comeback in victory over Ashland-Greenwood

ASHLAND- The Raymond Central volleyball team hit the road on Sept. 24 to take on Capitol Conference and Saunders County rival Ashland-Greenwood. In a match that left fans on the edge of their seat, the Mustangs pulled off a five set victory.

Things didn’t start off the way Raymond Central wanted it to with back-to-back losses in the first and second set at 25-14 and 25-16.

Despite the momentum clearly being in the favor of the Bluejays, the Mustangs were able to flip the script in the third and fourth sets winning 25-22 and 25-15. They kept their hot streak going into the fifth set and ended up defeating A-G 15-11 and won the match 3-2.

Finishing with a huge day at the net was Quincy Cotter with 28 kills compiled. Earning 30 set assists was Savannah Masek and Brooklyn Maxson picked up 30 digs.

Raymond Central went on the road and took on Milford for the second time in less than a week on Sept. 20. Similar to their first match of the season, it was the Mustangs who lost to the Eagles in four sets 25-22, 7-25, 15-25 and 17-25.

Early on in the match, Raymond Central started off playing well and went toe to toe with Milford. In the end, the Mustangs were able to pull out a three point first set win.

After that, the momentum switched over to Milford as they dominated from start to finish in the second and secured an 18 point victory. The Eagles success carried over to the third and the fourth sets where they knocked off Raymond Central by 10 points and then eight points.

Dishing out 14 assists apiece in the match for Raymond Central were Adelyn Heiss and Masek. Leading the team with 15 kills and 15 digs was Cotter.

Also getting 15 digs for the Mustangs was Taylor Oldfield.

This Week Raymond Central takes on Syracuse at home at 7 p.m. on Sept. 29. They are hosting their home tournament at 9 a.m. on Oct. 1.