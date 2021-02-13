 Skip to main content
Mustangs lose to Aquinas Catholic and Conestoga
RC Eli White 1.27

Raymond Central’s Eli White (2) dribbles the ball during the game against LVSS at Raymond Central on Thursday. 

 Staff Photo by Elsie Stormberg

MURRAY – The Raymond Central Mustang boys basketball team fell to 5-11 on the season after losing to Aquinas Catholic and Conestoga on the road last week.

The Mustangs were overwhelmed by the Monarchs on Feb. 2. The Mustangs fell behind 42-10 at the half in David City and were never heard from again in a 67-37 road setback.

The Mustangs managed just one point in the first quarter coming on a free throw from sophomore Isaak Fredrickson.

The Monarchs sank six first half 3-pointers and did not look back after building the big first half lead.

Junior guard Eli White scored 17 points and came away with three steals for the Mustangs.

Fredrickson added seven more against the Monarchs.

Raymond Central was supposed to play host to Nebraska City on Feb. 4, but inclement weather forced administrators to cancel the game.

Despite more bad weather on Saturday, the Mustangs were able to make it to Conestoga for a game against the Cougars.

Another slow start hurt the visitors. Conestoga outscored RC 28-15 in the first half and continued to build on their lead in the second half, going on to the 59-43 victory.

Fredrickson made all eight of his free throws and led the visitors with 15 points.

White added 11 more against the Cougars.

The Mustangs remained on the road on Feb. 9 when they traveled to Louisville to do battle with the Lions.

Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.

 

