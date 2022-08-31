Mustangs lose in tough fashion to North Bend Central

VALPARAISO- The Raymond Central girls softball team hosted their home openers against Class C No.1 Yutan-Mead and North Bend during the Raymond Central Triangular on August 23. It was a tough day for the Mustangs who fell in a heartbreaker to the Tigers 15-6 and were shut out by the Patriots 12-0.

In the second game of the day against North Bend, Raymond Central started well with one run in the first. With the bases loaded, Lizzie Potter reached base on an error at first which scored Kamarin Simmons.

The Mustangs offense continued to click in the second inning with four more runs. Kinsley Seuferer started the inning off by reaching on an error by the pitcher and then Miley McCoy singled to center to give Raymond Central two baserunners.

Next up was Simmons who singled to the shortstop scoring Seuferer. McCoy, Simmons, and Cali Springer would all cross home on passed balls by the catcher which pushed the Mustangs edge out to 5-0.

With a 5-1 lead in the third, Raymond Central would add one more run when Springer doubled to right field.

The game seemed to be all but a lock for the Mustangs with a five run lead going to the top of the fourth. Things didn’t turn out that way with the Tigers scoring five runs and four with two outs to tie things up at six.

After Raymond Central failed to score in the bottom of the fourth, North Bend added to their lead with eight runs in the top of the fifth to put the game on ice.

“We did some good things throughout the game, we just got to find ways to get out of innings,” Raymond Central Head Coach Bob Prai said. “We had some meltdowns throughout the game, we had some runners in scoring position, and we didn’t capitalize. That comes back to get you in the end.”

Coming up with two hits and one RBI apiece were Simmons and Springer. Starting the game on the mound was Springer who went four innings, gave up two earned runs, and had seven strikeouts and Simmons pitched one inning, gave up one earned run, and had one strikeout.

To start the triangular off, a young Mustangs group had the tough task of playing one of the top teams in their class in Yutan-Mead. Raymond Central only mustered up one hit from Simmons and scored no runs in a 12 run defeat in three innings.

Pitching three innings and giving up three earned runs was Simmons.

On August 27, the Mustangs competed in their second tournament of the season at Fillmore Central in Geneva. Raymond Central struggled with their bats as they were blanked by the host FCEMF 10-0 and Twin River 12-0.

In the loss to the Panthers, McCoy, Harris, and Vika Novoselov all had one hit. Pitching 3.1 innings, giving up seven earned runs, and striking out one batter was Springer.

Against the Titans in game two, the Mustangs couldn’t get a hit in three innings of play. Twin River did all their damage in the bottom of the third where they scored 12 runs.

Springer started the game and pitched 2.2 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had three strikeouts. Not recording an out and giving up six earned runs was Ella Menebroker.

Raymond Central took on Syracuse at home on August 29 and Fort Calhoun on the road on August 30. The Mustangs took part in the Auburn Softball Tournament at 9 a.m. on Sept. 3.