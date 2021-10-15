Mustangs lose in four sets to Eagles in conference play

ARLINGTON – Ahead of their conference tournament this week, the Raymond Central volleyball team had an away game against Arlington on Oct. 5. The Mustangs ended up falling in four sets to the Eagles 25-19, 21-25, 25-27 and 20-25.

Raymond Central dominated in the first set, jumping out to a 4-1 lead on a kill by Zoie Stachura. Later on, Madi Lubischer picked up a block in the front, extending their advantage out to 10-3.

After the Eagles got back within one at 17-16, Makenna Gehle served up an ace and Quincy Cotter came up with a kill to put the Mustangs up by four. The set was eventually closed out with a kill by Lubischer in the middle.

The first set win, unfortunately, didn’t carry over to the next three sets, where Raymond Central found themselves on the losing end. The biggest difference in the match was Arlington had more kill opportunities than the Mustangs. As a result, they finished with 52 kills in the match compared to Raymond Central’s 38.

Cotter led the Mustangs with 11 kills and Emaree Harris had nine. Gehle was one kill behind Harris with eight, while Lubischer had five, Stachura had four and Hannah Kile recorded one.

At the service line, Stachura had three assists while Gehle ended with two. Harris finished with two blocks and Lubischer had one.