Mustangs lose fourth straight on gridiron

RAYMOND – The Raymond Central football team dropped its fourth straight game of the year on homecoming on Oct. 8. The Mustangs started the game out strong, but a tough second half resulted in a 35-14 defeat to Malcolm.
Out of the gate, Raymond Central got off to a great start with a touchdown by Conner Kreikemeier. The play that he scored on looked to be broken as Malcolm tried to sack him, but instead, he busted through the middle of the line for a 45-yard run.
The extra point that Conner Kreikemeier kicked was blocked, making it 6-0 in favor of the Mustangs at the end of the first quarter.
Malcolm was able to put together a drive to begin the second quarter, which resulted in an 11-yard touchdown run. The extra point by the Clippers gave them a 7-6 advantage.
Raymond Central answered back, with a big play for a score. In his first start at quarterback on the year, Conner Kreikemeier was able to find Andrew Otto’s 6’3” frame in the back of the end zone on a pass that traveled over 35 yards. On the two-point conversion, Connor Kreikemeier bulldozed his way into the end zone to put the Mustangs up 14-7.
A 7-yard touchdown run by Malcolm tied the game up at halftime at 14 apiece.
Raymond Central kept the Clippers in check for most of the third quarter, but a big run moved them inside the five-yard line. Malcolm ended up punching it in from three yards out to make it 21-14 with 2:40 to go in the third.
In the fourth quarter, the Clippers eliminated any chance of a comeback for the Mustangs with a 20-yard pass for a touchdown and a three-yard run for a score to make it a three-possession game.
Leading the Mustangs with 54 rushing yards on the ground with one touchdown was Conner Kreikemeier. Kyle Peterson ran for 24 yards and gaining 19 yards was Travis Nelson.
Leading the team with nine tackles were Mason Kreikemeier, Logan Bryce and Nelson. Colby DenHartog was not far off their pace with eight tackles, while Peterson recorded five.
Raymond Central will try to get back in the win column at Wahoo Friday at 7 p.m.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.