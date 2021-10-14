Mustangs lose fourth straight on gridiron

RAYMOND – The Raymond Central football team dropped its fourth straight game of the year on homecoming on Oct. 8. The Mustangs started the game out strong, but a tough second half resulted in a 35-14 defeat to Malcolm.

Out of the gate, Raymond Central got off to a great start with a touchdown by Conner Kreikemeier. The play that he scored on looked to be broken as Malcolm tried to sack him, but instead, he busted through the middle of the line for a 45-yard run.

The extra point that Conner Kreikemeier kicked was blocked, making it 6-0 in favor of the Mustangs at the end of the first quarter.

Malcolm was able to put together a drive to begin the second quarter, which resulted in an 11-yard touchdown run. The extra point by the Clippers gave them a 7-6 advantage.

Raymond Central answered back, with a big play for a score. In his first start at quarterback on the year, Conner Kreikemeier was able to find Andrew Otto’s 6’3” frame in the back of the end zone on a pass that traveled over 35 yards. On the two-point conversion, Connor Kreikemeier bulldozed his way into the end zone to put the Mustangs up 14-7.

A 7-yard touchdown run by Malcolm tied the game up at halftime at 14 apiece.