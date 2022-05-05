Mustangs led by Steele at North Bend Invite

NORTH BEND- The Raymond boys and girls track team started what was a busy week off with a meet at the North Bend on April 26. The Mustangs came in seventh in the boys team standings with 27 points, compiled 47 points in the girl’s team race to take fifth, and got seventh in the combine team score with 75 points.

The top performer for the Mustangs boy’s was Tavis Steele in the 800 meter run. He came in second place overall by clocking a 2:07.09

Coming through in fifth place in the 3,200 meter run was Cole Dubas. His time of 11:40.96 was 13 seconds off the lead pack.

In the two relays that the Raymond Central boys fielded, they were able to medal. The 4x800 team of Wyatt Svoboda, Dubas, Landon Lubischer, and Steele took third place running 9:23.88 and the 4x100 group of Steele, Andrew Otto, Reid Otto, and Gavin Gehle clocked a 46.98 to get fifth.

Leading the field events group for the Mustangs was Andrew Otto who turned out another great performance in the high jump. He took second place overall by clearing 5-10.

The final medal won at the meet for the Raymond Central boys came from Lennox Starr in the discus. On his third throw of the afternoon, he was able to toss the disk 118-07 to get sixth.

Similar to the boy’s team, the top performance was a second place finish for the Mustang girls. It came from Kamarin Simmons in the high jump when she cleared 5-00.

Earning multiple medals in the girl’s long jump were the Raymond Central girls. Makenna Gehle got third in the event with a mark of 15-01 and Rachel Potter came in fifth place with a jump of 14-07.25.

Just getting inside the top six for a medal in the triple jump was Adelyn Heiss. On her fourth jump, she pulled out a mark of 30-00.50 to get sixth place.

In the prelims of the 100 meter dash, Sava Hitz was able to clock a 13.67. That time went up slightly in the finals as she ran a 13.74 and got third.

There were two medalists for Raymond Central in the 200 meter dash competition. Candela Manrique got fourth place overall running a 28.29 and Hitz came in fifth place clocking a 28.85.

Following up her 200 meter dash medal with another one in the 400 meter dash was Manrique. Once again she took fourth place by coming through the line in a time of 1:03.99.

Autumn Haislet like she has done at most meets this season was able to find the medal stand in the 100 meter hurdles by getting fifth place and running a 17.79. Taking third in the 300 meter hurdles was Madelyn Lubischer posting a 50.27.

In the 1,600 meter run Taylor Lockman stuck with the tail end of the leader pack. As a result, she was able to get sixth place by running 6:23.06.

Later last week, the Mustangs also competed at the Nebraska Capitola Conference Invite at Yutan on April 30.