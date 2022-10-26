Mustangs knock off Monarchs in four on the road

DAVID CITY- On Oct. 17, the Raymond Central Volleyball team traveled to David City to take on Aquinas Catholic. Three of the four sets were tightly contested with the Mustangs pulling out the victory 25-20, 23-25, 25-14 and 25-20.

Early on in the first set, Raymond Central found themselves in an 8-3 hole. The deficit wasn’t too big for the Mustangs who rallied off five straight points thanks to a block from Rosalie Tvrdy and a kill from Madelyn Lubischer to tie the match back up at eight apiece.

Late in the set, Raymond Central got on a run that was powered by an ace from Alliana Miller and a kill from Tvrdy that pushed the Mustangs out to a five-point victory.

After losing a close second set by two, Raymond Central was tied at 4-4 in the third after a pair of kills from Savannah Masek and Quincy Cotter. Midway through the set, it was the Mustangs who led 12-9 after an ace from Oldfield.

Raymond Central would go on to win 13 of the final 18 points and picked up a convincing 11-point victory. The final two points of the set were a kill from Lubischer and a long hit by the Monarchs.

With the score 18-17 in the fourth, Madison Parham earned a kill to give the Mustangs a 19-17 lead. Aquinas would fight back and tie the set up at 19 apiece.

Under pressure, Raymond Central didn’t buckle with a kill from Lubischer and Cotter that made it 22-20 in favor of the Mustangs. They went on to win the next three points as well, picking up a five-point set win and a 3-1 match victory.

Leading the team with 16 set assists was Masek and Adelyn Heiss was close behind with 13. Earning 16 digs in the back row was Brooklyn Maxson and Taylor Oldfield finished with 15.

Racking up 21 kills in the win over the Monarchs was Cotter.

For the second time in a week, Raymond Central took on Conestoga on Oct. 20. Similar to the first match, the Mustangs swept the Cougars in straight sets 25-18, 25-17 and then 25-22.

In the match, Lubischer powered the team with 10 kills. Getting 16 set assists was Masek and Heiss had nine.

Earning 16 digs was Taylor Oldfield and Cotter finished with four ace serves and also set the school record for kills in a season.

This week Raymond Central participated in the C1-6 Subdistrict Tournament. The Mustangs took on Class C-1 No. 3 Malcolm on Oct. 24 for a chance to get to the Subdistrict Final on Oct. 25.