Mustangs impress at season-opening indoor meet

CRETE – The Raymond Central girls track and field team finished runner-up at the season opening Class C Indoor Invitational held at Doane University on March 18.

The girls finished behind only Bishop Neumann in the team standings after piling up 56.5 points.

The bulk of the points came in the field events where the Mustangs were able to finish with three gold medals.

Senior jumper Grace Mueller picked up right where she left off two years ago when she medaled in the long jump and triple jump events as a sophomore at the state championships.

Mueller won both events in Doane. Her mark of 17-3 in the long jump is one of the top jumps in the state this season. She also won the triple jump with a mark of 34-9.

Senior teammate Lauren Prososki added 10 points after winning the shot put with a mark of 35-6.

The Mustangs had three placers in the high jump including freshman Kamarin Simmons who finished third after clearing 4-6. Junior Emaree Harris and freshman Maddie Lubischer also added medals in the event.

Junior Rachel Potter and freshman Adelyn Heiss also secured medals in the triple jump.