Mustangs hold on to win against Chieftains

Yutan- In what turned out to be a close game to the end, the Raymond Central girls basketball team was able to knock off Yutan 46-43 at Yutan High School on Dec. 21. The Mustang’s defense played a crucial part in carrying them to the finish line.
“Really it was the defense,” Raymond Central girls basketball coach Jeff White said. “It’s the intensity and we’ve been focusing on that all year. They also had some turnovers and fortunately, we executed on them”
The first basket of the game was made by Rachel Potter on a three for Raymond Central. The Chieftains answered back by scoring nine of the next two points to go up by four.
Driving buckets by Hannah Kile and Potter helped the Mustangs score eight points in a row and take a 13-9 lead at the end of the first.
Kile began the second quarter by scoring four straight points and increasing the Raymond Central advantage to eight points. A three and layup by Madelyn Lubischer pushed the lead to 13 points and put the Mustangs up 24-11.
Despite trailing 27-19 at the break, the Chieftains were able to cut into Raymond Central’s lead with baskets by Jade Lewis and Ellie Lloyd.
The great finish Yutan had to the first half carried over to the third. They started the quarter out on a 6-0 run and grabbed their first lead at 27-25.
A layup by Hayley Kube and a free-throw by Maura Tichota put the Chieftains ahead 34-33 leading up to the fourth quarter.
“We just didn’t come out with the intensity we needed and we didn’t rebound fairly well,” Yutan head coach Clay Carlton said. “I think we picked it up really well in the second half, made a great come back, and played hard.”
Both teams went back and forth to begin the final frame. Shaylynn Campbell made two free-throws increasing Yutan’s advantage up to three and then Potter knocked down a three tying the game back up.
Later on, the score was tied at 43-43 after a free throw by Tichota.
This prompted White to call a timeout and draw up a play. The Mustangs were able to execute out of the timeout when Potter made a great inbound pass to Lubischer who made a layup and put Raymond Central in front 45-43.
“When I called that last timeout I just told the girls we have to stick with it,” White said. “We have to keep our head up and work the basketball and look for a high percentage shot. Fortunately for us, we were able to execute it.”
Trailing by three and with one opportunity to tie the game, Yutan gave the ball to Lewis who had the ball stolen away from her.
Finishing with 14 points for the Mustangs was Kile and Potter was also in double figures with 12 points. Lubischer was just outside of double digits with nine points, Taylor Oldfield had six points, Emaree Harris scored three points, and Quincy Cotter had two points.
Tichota was the only Chieftain in double figures with 11 points. Scoring eight points was Ellie Lloyd, while Lewis and Laycee Josoff had six points, Haley Kube scored five points, Campbell had four points, and Alyssa Husing scored three points.
This close win was a huge confidence booster for Raymond Central. They have been in a few close games they haven’t been able to finish this year and it was a good feeling to be able to finish one.
“It feels so good and I am happy for the girls,” White said. “They have worked so hard and come so far over the last year.”
Raymond Central took on Conestoga in the Weeping Water holiday tournament on Dec. 28. Yutan traveled to Wahoo on Dec. 30 and took on the Class C-1 No. 4 Warriors.