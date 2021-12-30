Mustangs hold on to win against Chieftains

Yutan- In what turned out to be a close game to the end, the Raymond Central girls basketball team was able to knock off Yutan 46-43 at Yutan High School on Dec. 21. The Mustang’s defense played a crucial part in carrying them to the finish line.

“Really it was the defense,” Raymond Central girls basketball coach Jeff White said. “It’s the intensity and we’ve been focusing on that all year. They also had some turnovers and fortunately, we executed on them”

The first basket of the game was made by Rachel Potter on a three for Raymond Central. The Chieftains answered back by scoring nine of the next two points to go up by four.

Driving buckets by Hannah Kile and Potter helped the Mustangs score eight points in a row and take a 13-9 lead at the end of the first.

Kile began the second quarter by scoring four straight points and increasing the Raymond Central advantage to eight points. A three and layup by Madelyn Lubischer pushed the lead to 13 points and put the Mustangs up 24-11.

Despite trailing 27-19 at the break, the Chieftains were able to cut into Raymond Central’s lead with baskets by Jade Lewis and Ellie Lloyd.