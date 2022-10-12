Mustangs hold on for victory on the road over Pioneers

NEBRASKA CITY- A fast start helped the Raymond Central Football Team knock off Nebraska City on the road 33-30 on Oct. 7. The win moved the Mustangs to 3-4 on the year heading into their final two regular season games at home.

Raymond Central went to the air picking apart the Pioneer’s defense with two passing touchdowns in the first quarter.

The first score came on a 22-yard pass from Rylan Stover to Reid Otto. Stover also came through with the extra point kick to give the Mustangs a 7-0 advantage.

Later on, in the quarter, Stover found one of his other favorite targets on the year, Isaak Fredrickson, for a 12-yard touchdown pass. The extra point kick was off the mark making it 13-0 in favor of Raymond Central at the end of the first.

In the second quarter, Stover hurt Nebraska City with not just his arm but his legs. The senior quarterback got in behind his line and pushed the ball into the end zone from one-yard out.

After the extra point from Stover, the Mustangs went up 20-0.

The Pioneers finally got on the board with a big pass of 66-yards on their next possession. They also made the extra point to trim Raymond Central’s lead down to 20-7.

Following the score by Nebraska City, the Mustangs put together one more touchdown drive to end the half. It was capped off with a one-yard run by Kyle Peterson into the end zone that put Raymond Central in front 26-7 at the break.

To open the second half, Peterson rushed for his second touchdown of the game. He broke loose for a 76-yard run that gave the Mustangs a 25-point edge.

Stover made his third extra point of the game that increased Raymond Central’s advantage to 33-7 over the Pioneers.

In the final quarter, Nebraska City mounted a comeback of 23-points. They scored on a five-yard run and 47 and 29-yard passes.

It got the Pioneers within three points, but that was as close as they would get to knocking off the Mustangs.

Completing 11 of 14 passes for 174-yards and two touchdowns was Stover. Dawson Potter led the team in receiving with 105-yards on three catches, Fredrickson ended up with 29-receiving yards and scored once and Otto had 22-yards and one touchdown.

Peterson had an absolute monster game on the ground with 276 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. That is the most rushing yards recorded in a single game in the area so far this season.

Leading the team with nine tackles apiece were Mason Kreikemeier and Wyatt Jelinek. Gavin Gehle ended up with four tackles and had two interceptions and Jude Burton finished with three tackles.

This week the Mustangs take on a 5-2 Lincoln Christian squad in their homecoming game at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14. The Crusaders knocked off Falls City 44-0 in their last contest.