Mustangs have pair of tough games at home

RAYMOND- On back-to-back nights the Raymond Central Boys Basketball Team suffered losses to Douglas County West and Class C-1 No. 7 Malcolm. The Mustangs fell to the Falcons 68-24 on Dec. 16 and then lost to the Clippers 71-46 on Dec. 17.

Against DC West, Raymond Central was trailing 7-2 when Dawson Potter hit a three. That was followed up by Rylan Stover hitting a triple that kept it at a two point contest.

After one quarter of action, the Falcons led the Mustangs 15-12.

It didn’t take DC West long to increase their edge out to double digits to begin the second quarter. Another three from Tate Roubal trimmed Raymond Central’s deficit down to 28-18 going into halftime.

The game became out of reach for the Mustangs after they got outscored by the Falcons 22-2 in the third quarter. With one quarter left to play, Raymond Central found themselves in a 50-20 hole.

DC West increased their lead to 24 points in the end after scoring eight points in the fourth and limiting the Mustangs to four points.

In the game, Raymond Central had six steals, 22 rebounds, three assists and one block. They also shot 21% from the field, 30% from three and 70% at the free throw line.

Isaak Fredrickson led the Mustangs with eight points and Potter had six. Scoring three points were Wyatt Svoboda, Stover and Roubal and Reid Otto finished with one.

In the second home game in as many days, Raymond Central trailed 4-0 to Malcolm. A three pointer from Roubal made it a 4-3 game.

The Clippers ended the first on a 6-2 scoring run and were up 10-5 heading to the second quarter.

A five point run from the Mustangs that was capped off by a Potter fast break layup, tied the game back up at 10 apiece. In total, Raymond Central outscored Malcolm 15-14 in the second and went into halftime only down by four at 24-20.

Similar to the DC West game, the Mustangs struggled in the third quarter with only six points. The Clippers took advantage of this and scored 19 of their own points which increased their advantage out to 43-26.

Raymond Central got their offense clicking with 20 points in the fourth. Despite this, Malcolm tacked on 28 points as the Mustangs went on to lose by 25 points.

On the boards, Raymond Central pulled down 22 rebounds, had five steals and 11 assists. From the field and from three the Mustangs shot 36%.

Ben Kliment had a team high 19 points and Fredrickson dropped in eight. Both scoring seven points were Potter and Svoboda, Tavion Johnson and Otto had two and Stover finished with one.

This week Raymond Central played Yutan at home on Dec. 20. They will be back at home at 7:00 p.m. on Dec. 22 against North Bend.