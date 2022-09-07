Mustangs have no answer for Clippers in home defeat

RAYMOND- In their home opener on Sept. 2, the Raymond Central football team struggled with turnovers as they ended up getting knocked off by Class C2 No. 7 Malcolm 38-13. The Mustangs had three picks thrown in the game while the Clippers had no turnovers.

In the first quarter, Malcolm went to their workhorse in the backfield Lucas Christensen. He broke free for an 83 yard touchdown and then scored from one yard out to give the Clippers a 12-0 lead at the end of the first.

Trailing 19-0 in the second quarter, Malcolm was able to return one of Raymond Central’s interceptions 28 yards for a score.

With a 25-0 deficit, the Mustangs put together a scoring drive to end the second quarter. The possession was capped off with Rylan Stover finding Reid Otto in the back of the end zone for a touchdown with 11 seconds left.

After the failed two point try, Raymond Central trailed the Clippers 25-6 at halftime.

The Mustangs were able to tack on one more score in the fourth quarter on an 18 yard run from Kyle Peterson. Stover was able to kick through the extra point, trimming Raymond Central’s deficit down to 25 points.

Throwing for 132 yards and one touchdown in the loss was Stover. Wyatt Jelinek had four catches for 69 yards, Tie Hollandsworth had two grabs that went for 20 yards, and Otto hauled in one catch for 14 yards and a score.

Running for 50 yards and one touchdown was Peterson, while Stover carried the ball for 31 yards and Mason Kreikemeier picked up 20 rushing yards.

Leading the defense with three tackles were Colby DenHartog, Owen Kreikemeier, and Peterson. Finishing with two tackles were Gavin Gehle, Mason Kreikemeier, and Tyson Malousek.

The road doesn’t get easier from here, with the Mustangs traveling for a road game at 7 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Class C1 No. 5 Omaha Roncalli. Coming into the game, the Crimson Pride have a 2-0 record and beat Nebraska City 50-20 in their last game.