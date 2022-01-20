Mustangs hang tough for three quarters with Scouts

RAYMOND – The Raymond Central girls basketball team battled hard for three quarters against Class C-1 No. 7 David City, but in the end, late free throws by the Scouts allowed them to prevail 40-33.

It was a great first quarter for the Mustangs, as they started out ahead 8-3 after a three from Madelyn Lubischer. Later on, Taylor Oldfield made a three that helped make it 14-13 at the end of one.

David City had a three-point spurt to start the second and went up 16-14. Another three from Oldfield gave Raymond Central the lead again by one.

Unfortunately for the Mustangs, they were not able to hold onto that lead and trailed 22-20 at the break.

The Scouts tried to create some separation from Raymond Central as they built a seven-point lead to start the third. A three from Bailey Grant cut the lead down to 31-27 and got the Mustangs back in the contest.

After another basket by Raymond Central, they trailed 31-29 with one quarter remaining.

Both teams played solid defense in the fourth, holding each other in single digits in terms of scoring. The game was going to come down to who could execute better in the clutch.