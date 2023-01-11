Mustangs get quality win over Broncos at home

RAYMOND – In a matchup with a 7-4 Centennial squad, the Raymond Central girls basketball team was able to come up with a 43-37 win at home on Jan. 7. Playing a big part for the Mustangs in the win was a 17-3 scoring run they had in the third quarter.

The quarter started with Taylor Oldfield hitting a three that erased a one-point deficit and made it a two-point lead. A pair of fast break layups by Quincy Cotter and Madelyn Lubischer gave Raymond Central a 26-20 edge.

Even with a two-possession advantage, the Mustangs weren’t done scoring with both Savannah Masek and Bailey Grant knocking down triples to increase Raymond Central’s lead out to 36-21.

In the fourth quarter, the Broncos didn’t back down with 16 points. On the other end, the Mustangs put up six points to hold on for the win.

Raymond Central shot 42% from the field and 36% from three in the game. They also had 11 assists, 11 steals, five blocks and 28 rebounds.

Oldfield paced the Mustangs with 14 points and Grant had 10 points. Lubischer was right behind them with eight points, Cotter scored six, Masek had five and Taylor Kopecky finished with one.

A day prior, Raymond Central picked up its second conference win on the road at Arlington on Jan. 6. In three out of the four quarters, the Mustangs reached double digits in a 52-34 victory.

In the contest, Raymond Central had 14 steals compared to five for the Eagles. On top of that, they had 31 rebounds, 13 assists and four blocks.

The leading scorer for the Mustangs was Cotter with 17 points and Oldfield had 10. Dropping in nine points was Masek, Lubischer had five, both Kopecky and Leslie Bos scored four and Grant finished with three.

On Jan. 3, Raymond Central took on a very tough opponent in Class C-1 No. 3 North Bend Central. The Mustangs failed to crack the code of the Tigers and as a result, lost 76-36.

Trailing 2-0 in the first quarter, Bailey Grant tied the game up with a layup. After a five-point run by the Tigers, Lubischer made two free throws to make it a three-point game.

At the end of the first, the score was 20-8 after a Masek layup and two free throws from Kopecky.

Raymond Central continued to ride the hot hand of Kopecky into the second. She started the quarter off with two layups and then tacked on one more point with a free throw which made it 32-15 in favor of North Bend.

Making a basket while being fouled was Cotter and Lubischer connected on a jumper to pull the Mustangs within 16 points. An eight-point scoring run by the Tigers put Raymond Central in a 44-22 hole at halftime.

Out of the break, the Mustangs got a quick five points with a layup from Cotter and a three-pointer from Lubischer. After that, Raymond Central was held to just four points the rest of the quarter and trailed 64-31 heading to the final frame.

The only points for the Mustangs in the fourth came from Masek on a three and a bucket inside from Jacey Hofpar.

Leading Raymond Central with 11 points was Kopecky and both Lubischer and Masek had nine. Scoring five points was Cotter and Oldfield finished with two.

On Jan. 10, the Mustangs played at David City. They also have an away game at Ashland-Greenwood at 6 p.m. on Jan. 13.