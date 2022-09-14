Mustangs get hard fought win over Lions on the road

RAYMOND- In a road matchup with Capitol Conference foe Louisville on Sept. 6, the Raymond Central Volleyball Team was able to get their first straight set victory of the year when they knocked off the Lions 25-17, 25-23, and 25-22.

In the first set, it was Adelyn Heiss who came up with a kill that gave the Mustangs a 7-6 edge. A pair of aces from Quincy Cotter kept Raymond Central up 14-13.

Two more aces from Heiss and Taylor Oldfield helped the Mustangs win by eight points.

During the second set, both Raymond Central and Louisville battled to a 23-23 tie. In the end, it was the Mustangs who won by two thanks to a kill from Heiss and an ace from Cotter.

A kill from Madelyn Lubischer put the Mustangs up 16-15 in the third set. She ended up closing the set and the match out with another kill several plays later.

Lubischer led the team in kills with 10, while Cotter was right behind her with nine kills in total.

Finishing with a match high 14 digs was Brooklyn Maxson. Earning 15 assists was Heiss and Savannah Masek ended up with 11.

On Thursday, the Mustangs returned home to take on David City in an out of conference match with David City. The Scouts ended up knocking off Raymond Central in three sets 25-18, 25-19, and then 25-18.

Powering David City to the win was their tall front row led by Avery Couch who had 11 kills. They also had eight aces and two blocks.

Cotter was the top performer for the Mustangs in the match with 12 kills. Finishing with 10 set assists was Heiss and then Maxson came up with 11 digs.

This week Raymond Central took part in the Yutan triangular on Sept. 12. They played East Butler and the Class C-1 No.9 Chieftains.