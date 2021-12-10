Mustangs finish with runner-up performance to begin year

After receiving a bye, Peterson got off to a great start on his day by picking up a pin in 0:31 in the quarterfinals. He was pinned in a 1:23 in the semifinal and then bounced back with a pin in a 1:24 in the consolation semifinal. He ended up winning a 12-3 major decision over Jake Hunke of North Bend Central in his third-place match.

Hollandsworth had the most matches to wrestle to reach the medal rounds. He won by pin in both championship round one and the quarterfinals in times of 1:57 and a 1:29. He lost a heartbreaking 3-2 decision in the semifinal but answered back with pins in the consolation semifinal and the third-place match in times of 2:27 and 2:31.

At 195 pounds, Jack Henry was able to get a bye to reach the semifinals. He would end up losing that match by getting pinned in 4:17 but then responded with a pin of his own in 0:29 in the consolation semifinal. He earned a 4-1 decision over Erick Bello of Columbus Lakeview in the third and fourth place match to get third.

Rothwell earned a pin in 0:21 at heavyweight to start his season and then lost his next match by being pinned in 1:55. He would rebound with a pin in a 1:25 in the consolation semifinal and then pinned Lyle Kudron of Columbus Lakeview in 4:14 in the third and fourth place match.