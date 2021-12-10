Mustangs finish with runner-up performance to begin year

The Raymond Central boys wrestling team started their season off on the right foot, with a solid showing at the Columbus Lakeview Invite on Dec.3. The Mustangs finished second out of 13 teams with 166.5 points.
The lone champion from the Vikings Invite was Kaden Parde at 170 pounds.
After receiving a bye to start the meet off, Parde earned a pin in a 1:49 in the quarterfinals and another pin in 3:03 in the semifinals. In the title match, he was victorious with a pin in 3:35 against Riley Eickmeier of Columbus Scotus.
One match away from being a tournament champion was Jacob Schultz at 120 pounds. He earned a pin in the quarterfinals in 2:17 and then won a 3-0 decision to reach the finals. In that match, he ended up falling short against a talented Lance Bohac from East Butler who pinned him in 2:59.
There were five different wrestlers for Raymond Central that finished in third place. They were Sophia Shultz at 106 pounds, Kyle Peterson at 152, Tie Hollandsworth at 160, Jack Henry at 195 and Justin Rothwell at 285.
Shultz was one of the only girls competing in the boy’s tournament and did a great job of holding her own. She earned a pin in 0:16 in the quarterfinals and then lost by a pin in 3:38 in the semifinals. She bounced back from her loss with a pin in 0:17 in the consolation semifinal and then pinned Kale Glasshoff of East Butler in 0:58 in the third-place match.
After receiving a bye, Peterson got off to a great start on his day by picking up a pin in 0:31 in the quarterfinals. He was pinned in a 1:23 in the semifinal and then bounced back with a pin in a 1:24 in the consolation semifinal. He ended up winning a 12-3 major decision over Jake Hunke of North Bend Central in his third-place match.
Hollandsworth had the most matches to wrestle to reach the medal rounds. He won by pin in both championship round one and the quarterfinals in times of 1:57 and a 1:29. He lost a heartbreaking 3-2 decision in the semifinal but answered back with pins in the consolation semifinal and the third-place match in times of 2:27 and 2:31.
At 195 pounds, Jack Henry was able to get a bye to reach the semifinals. He would end up losing that match by getting pinned in 4:17 but then responded with a pin of his own in 0:29 in the consolation semifinal. He earned a 4-1 decision over Erick Bello of Columbus Lakeview in the third and fourth place match to get third.
Rothwell earned a pin in 0:21 at heavyweight to start his season and then lost his next match by being pinned in 1:55. He would rebound with a pin in a 1:25 in the consolation semifinal and then pinned Lyle Kudron of Columbus Lakeview in 4:14 in the third and fourth place match.
Other wrestlers for the Mustangs were Logan Jelinek who got fourth at 182 pounds, Elijah Ehlers who got fifth at 113, Brock Skeahan who got fifth at 126, Colby DenHartog who got fifth at 195, McKay Bryce who was sixth at 138 and Jude Burton who was sixth at 220. Despite not placing, Tucker Maxson at 145 also picked up one win at the meet.