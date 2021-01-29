Mustangs finish third

ARLINGTON – After scoring a pair of dual wins over East Butler and North Bend Central at the East Butler triangular on Jan. 21, the Mustangs traveled to Arlington for the annual Capitol Conference Tournament on Jan. 23.

The Mustangs ended up third at the conference meet after scoring 133.5 points. Logan View took home the team title after scoring 166 team points.

The Mustangs left the meet with three individual champions.

Senior Mitch Albrecht improved to 33-6 on the year after capturing the 126-pound gold medal.

Albrecht scored a 9-1 decision over ranked Keaghon

Chini of Conestoga in the 126-pound final, avenging a loss to Chini from earlier in the season.

Junior Conner Kreikemeier also finished first at the conference meet after picking up a pair of contested victories.

Kreikemeier improved to 26-3 on the season after pinning Ashland-Greenwood’s Shane Allington in the 152-pound final.