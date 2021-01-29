Mustangs finish third

ARLINGTON – After scoring a pair of dual wins over East Butler and North Bend Central at the East Butler triangular on Jan. 21, the Mustangs traveled to Arlington for the annual Capitol Conference Tournament on Jan. 23.
The Mustangs ended up third at the conference meet after scoring 133.5 points. Logan View took home the team title after scoring 166 team points.
The Mustangs left the meet with three individual champions.
Senior Mitch Albrecht improved to 33-6 on the year after capturing the 126-pound gold medal.
Albrecht scored a 9-1 decision over ranked Keaghon
Chini of Conestoga in the 126-pound final, avenging a loss to Chini from earlier in the season.
Junior Conner Kreikemeier also finished first at the conference meet after picking up a pair of contested victories.
Kreikemeier improved to 26-3 on the season after pinning Ashland-Greenwood’s Shane Allington in the 152-pound final.
Mustang 160-pound freshman Kaden Parde secured his first gold medal of the year after scoring a 13-7 decision over Derek Wacker of Yutan in the 160-pound final. Parde improved to 18-18 with three wins.
Jacob Schultz, 113-pound freshman, left with the bronze medal after posting a record of 3-1 in Arlington. Schultz improved to 31-12 on
the season after he scored a 12-1 major decision over Yutan’s Bryce Kolc in the 113-pound match for third place.
Tucker Maxson, 138-pound junior, also finished third at the meet after posting a record of 3-1. Maxson improved his season record to 31-9 after scoring a 15-0 tech fall over Creighton Orchard of Syracuse in the 138-pound match for third.
Travis Nelson, 145-pound junior, also won three matches in Arlington to improve to 10-7 on the year.
Nelson pinned Jett Arensberg of Yutan in the 145-pound match for third place.
Junior Brock Skeahan (132), freshman Logan Jelinek (182) and sophomore Colby DenHartog (195) all finished fourth at the conference meet.