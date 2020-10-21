Mustangs finish third in conference tourney

LOUISVILLE – The Raymond Central volleyball team improved to 18-8 on the year after finishing 2-1 in the Capitol Conference Tournament last week.
The Mustangs opened tournament play with a home match against Arlington on Oct. 13. Raymond Central won in straight sets 25-20, 25-23 and 25-13 over the Eagles.
The Mustangs piled up 38 kills and were led at the net by senior Grace Mueller who finished with 11 of them. Senior setter Halle Heiss came through with a career-high eight from her setter’s position.
Juniors Emaree Harris and Zoie Stachura combined for 11 more.
Mueller also led the Mustangs from behind the service line after piling up three aces and adding 15 points.
Harris was a factor defensively at the net while leading RC with four ace blocks.
Junior Hannah Kile led the team with 10 digs while junior libero Autumn Haislet added nine more.
Heiss handed out 26 set assists.
Haislet, Kile and Mueller led the team in serve receive.
The win over the Eagles put the Mustangs into the conference semifinals where they squared off against Ashland-Greenwood at home on Oct. 15.
The two teams split the first two sets with AGHS winning the first set 25-16 and the Mustangs coming back with win set two 25-20.
The Bluejays rallied to win the third and fourth sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-22.
Mueller led the Mustangs with 13 kills and Harris came through with nine more.
Kile and Heiss led the Mustangs from behind the service line while combining for seven of the team’s eight ace serves.
Harris and Mueller combined for five ace blocks at the net against AGHS.
Haislet was tremendous along the back row finishing with a season-high 31 digs and led the team in serve receive.
Kile and Heiss combined for 30 digs defensively.
Heiss dished out 36 set assists.
The loss to the Jays dropped the Mustangs into the third place match against the Yutan Chieftains in Louisville on Saturday.
The Mustangs needed four sets, but they were able to down the Chieftains 25-15, 25-15, 24-26 and 25-11.
RC finished with a season-high 46 kills against the Chieftains and it was Mueller leading the way with 18, giving her 251 on the season.
Harris added 16 more and Kile also finished in double-figures with 12.
The Mustangs missed on just eight of their 95 serves and were led by Kile who scored 13 points and piled up four aces. Kile leads the team with 63 ace serves this season.
Heiss handed out a career-high 49 set assists against the Chieftains. She has 584 set assists this season and now has 1,570 for her career.
The Mustangs finished the regular season with a home match against the Mead Raiders on Oct. 20. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.
