Mustangs finish regular season with loss to Lions

LOUISVILLE – The Raymond Central girls basketball team battled for four quarters, but came up on the short end of a 49-37 score at Louisville on Feb. 9.

The loss capped the Mustang regular season with a mark of 4-15.

RC trailed just 26-23 at the half, but was outscored 23-14 over the final 16 minutes.

Freshman Madi Lubischer sank a trio of 3-pointers and led the Mustangs with 14 points.

Junior Rachel Potter connected on a pair of first half 3-pointers and added eight more for the Mustangs.

Junior Emaree Harris scored six points and grabbed six rebounds.

The Mustangs were scheduled to play Fort Calhoun on Feb. 12 at Raymond Central High School, but inclement weather forced organizers to scrub the contest.