VALPARAISO – After a tough start to the season, the Raymond Central baseball team is finding its stride with three straight victories. Those wins have come against Fairbury 15-2 on April 18, Fort Calhoun 5-3 on April 20 and Falls City 7-2 on April 22.

“It’s just time and reps,” Raymond Central Head Coach Corey Serrano said. “We have gotten a chance to get at-bats and see the ball in the field. We have also had some rainouts which allowed us to practice some more. You only get better at practice.”

Against Fairbury on Tuesday, the Mustangs went with a freshman in Tucker Matulka on the mound. After battling through some injuries to start the year, he pitched a complete game going five innings with two earned runs and five strikeouts.

“We had a freshmen throw who hasn’t pitched a whole lot of innings,” Serrano said. “He did really well and everyone backed him up. Something we have had a problem with is backing up the pitchers on the mound.”

From the start, the offense got going for Raymond Central with five runs.

With two runners on in the first inning, the Mustangs put up their first two runs on an error that scored Hunter Sykes and a wild pitch that brought in Kyle Peterson. Two batters later, Jacob Schultz drove in Colby Den Hartog with a groundout and then Tate Roubal singled, knocking in Mason Kreikemeier and Brandt Fletcher.

The Mustangs went on to add one in the second, three in the third and then another six in the fourth on their way to run-ruling the Jeffs in five innings.

Coming up with two hits and four RBIs was Owen Kreikemeier. Den Hartog, Peterson and Roubal each had at least one hit and two runs batted in. Finishing with one RBI apiece were Schultz, Matulka and Sykes.

On Thursday, Raymond Central hit the road to take on Fort Calhoun. The Mustangs never trailed in a two-run win over the Pioneers.

Similar to the Fairbury game, Raymond Central built a lead in the first inning against Fort Calhoun.

The Mustangs started the game off by getting a pair of infield singles from Sykes and Peterson. Eventually, Sykes was able to use his speed to steal home on a wild pitch and put Raymond Central up 1-0.

Two more runs scored, making it 3-0 on a double from Schultz to right field with two outs later in the first.

Another run was put up by the Mustangs in the second on an error by the Pioneers. That would be the final score for Raymond Central until the seventh.

With the score 4-3 in favor of the Mustangs in their last at-bat, Den Hartog singled to left field to score Peterson. Fort Calhoun would get one runner on in the bottom of the seventh, but they left him stranded on the base pads.

Getting one hit and driving in two runs was Schultz. Den Hartog and Peterson had one RBI.

Pitching all seven innings for Raymond Central was Den Hartog. The senior gave up three earned runs and struck out six batters.

A busy week concluded for the Mustangs on Saturday when they played at Falls City. A four-run third inning powered Raymond Central to a five-run victory.

Once again, Den Hartog swung a hot bat with four hits and three RBIs. Rylan Stover drove in two runs on one hit and Roubal had one RBI.

The Mustangs got their third complete game in a matter of five days from Wyatt Jelinek. He went seven innings, with two earned runs given up and five strikeouts.

Raymond Central started this week off with a game at home against Class C No. 1 Malcolm on April 25. They finish out the regular season with two more home contests against Class B No. 8 Hastings at 4:30 p.m. on April 28 and an 11 a.m. game with Class C No. 7 Lincoln Christian on April 29.