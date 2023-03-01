LINCOLN – In the C1-2 Subdistrict Tournament, the Raymond Central boys basketball team fell to Class C-1 No. 5 Lincoln Lutheran on the road 60-23. The Mustangs struggled shooting from the field at 20% and only made 12% from three-point range.

From the start, the Warriors offense came out clicking. Lutheran had a game-high 23 points in the first and built a 23-4 advantage over Raymond Central.

To kick off the second, Wyatt Svoboda knocked down a triple to cut the Warriors lead to 24-7. In the end, Lutheran had a narrow edge on the scoreboard at 12-10 and had a 35-14 advantage on the Mustangs at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Warriors dominated once again as they went on a 20-4 scoring run. This blew the game wide open at 55-18 heading to the fourth.

A three-pointer from senior Rylan Stover in the fourth helped Raymond Central tie Lutheran on the scoreboard at 5-5 and keep it at a 37-point contest in the end.

On the glass, the Mustangs had 19 rebounds and four assists. They also came up with six steals and dished out four assists with one block.

In his final game, Svoboda led Raymond Central with five points and Isaak Fredrickson put up four. Scoring three points were Tavion Johnson and Stover and Dawson Potter. Reid Otto, Preston Lubischer and Gavin Gehle all finished with two.

With the loss, the Mustangs end their season with a record of 4-19 overall.