RAYMOND – For the second time on the season, the Raymond Central girls basketball team fell to Syracuse, 38-32, this time in the quarterfinals of the Capitol Conference Tournament at home on Jan. 24. It was a tightly contested game that the Mustangs just couldn’t find a way to win.

Part of the trouble for Raymond Central was knocking down shots. They were held to 11 of 49 from the field which translated to 22.4%.

“When the ball is not going in we start hanging our heads and bad things happen,” Raymond Central Head Coach Gary Samuelson said.

In the early going, Raymond Central jumped out to a 4-2 lead on a Quincy Cotter layup and deep two from the top of the key by Taylor Oldfield. That was followed up by Bailey Grant hitting two free throws and a three which kept the Mustangs’ advantage at two.

After leading most of the first quarter, Syracuse jumped in front with a basket underneath which gave them a 14-12 edge.

Raymond Central got back on track in the second with a layup while being fouled by Madelyn Lubischer. The junior also cashed in on her free throw to pull the Mustangs within one.

Next time down the court, Taylor Kopecky got all the way to the hoop and scored to put Raymond Central up by one at 19-18.

The lead wouldn’t last long, with the Rockets going on a 5-1 scoring run to end the half. At the break, it was Syracuse who had a 23-20 edge.

Scoring became a major issue in the second half for the Mustangs with just four made field goals. Despite this, Raymond Central only trailed by four at 32-28 early in the fourth thanks to a layup by Cotter.

With Syracuse in foul trouble, the Mustangs had plenty of chances to make the game one possession at the line. Unfortunately, more often than not Raymond Central couldn’t knock their free throws down which helped the Rockets pull out a six-point win.

For the game, the Mustangs made seven free throws and missed 15.

“The free throw shooting has been affecting our games all year,” Samuelson said. “If we’re making free throws we’re in pretty good shape and if we are not making them we struggle.”

Leading the Mustangs with 12 points was Cotter and Grant had eight. Lubischer finished with four points, both Savannah Masek and Taylor Kopecky had three and Oldfield scored two.

Following the loss to the Rockets, Raymond Central played at Conestoga in a consolation game on Jan. 27. The Mustangs started strong and never looked back in a 49-23 win over the Cougars.

Raymond Central scored in double digits in every quarter, while holding Conestoga to five points or less in three out of the four quarters. The most points that the Mustangs put up came in the final frame, where they outscored the Cougars 16-4.

From the field, the Mustangs shot 37% and made 32% from three point range. They were also able to dish out 11 assists with 11 steals, 33 rebounds and two blocks.

Oldfield was the top scorer with 12 and Cotter and Grant ended up with 11 and 10. Both scoring five points were Lubischer and Kopecky. Jordyn Harris had four and Masek finished with two points.

Raymond Central played at Conestoga again on Jan. 31. They then have a home game against Nebraska City at 6 p.m. on Feb. 2.