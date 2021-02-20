 Skip to main content
Mustangs fall to Louisville, Nebraska City
RAYMOND – The Raymond Central boys basketball team saw their losing streak reach four straight after losing a pair of contests last week.

The week started with a 74-55 setback on the road against the Louisville Lions.

The second half was the story, as the home team outscored the Mustangs 42-21.

Sophomore guard Isaac Fredrickson scored a career-high 25 points with 21 of them coming in the first half for RC.

Junior Andrew Otto added 14 points against the Lions and led the team with seven rebounds.

Junior Josh Masek added eight points and three steals.

The Mustangs returned to action on a bitterly cold Saturday afternoon when they welcomed the Nebraska City Pioneers to town for a make-up contest.

The Pioneers led from the opening tip and rolled to the 62-47 win over the Mustangs.

Nebraska City led 34-23 at the half.

Three Mustangs scored in double-figures including junior Eli White who poured in 13 to pair with a team-best five assists.

Fredrickson and Otto added 10 points apiece.

Senior guard Michael Potter scored nine points and added four rebounds.

The Mustangs played Centennial on Feb. 16.  Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.

 

