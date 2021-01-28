Mustangs fall to 4-8 after losses

RAYMOND – The Raymond Central boys basketball dropped a pair of games last week, falling to 4-8 after setbacks at the hands of Arlington and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
The week started with a 57-45 road loss against the Eagles of Arlington on Jan. 18.
The Mustangs never led after the first quarter and trailed 26-19 at the half.
Raymond Central closed the gap to four points in the third quarter, but the home team was able to outscore the Mustangs 16-9 in the fourth quarter on the strength of 11 made free throws.
Sophomore guard Isaak Fredrickson led RC in scoring with 14 points. He sank a pair of 3-pointers and made all four of his free throws.
Junior guard Eli White also scored in double-figures, finishing with 13 points and four assists.
Junior wing Andrew Otto added eight points and six boards against the Eagles.
The Mustangs returned to action on Thursday night when they welcomed the seventh-ranked Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Raiders to town for a contest.
The Raiders got off to a fast start and pulled away
from the Mustangs for a 66-40 victory.
Eighteen turnovers slowed the Mustang progress and they were able to convert on just 2-of-8 from the free throw line.
Otto and Fredrickson led the Mustangs with 11 points apiece. Otto also led the Mustangs in rebounds with 11.
Junior Josh Masek scored seven points against the Raiders and added seven rebounds.
White scored seven points and added two assists.
The Mustangs began play in the Frontier Conference Tournament on Jan. 23.
Game results from the tournament will appear in next week’s newspaper.