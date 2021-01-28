Mustangs fall to 4-8 after losses

RAYMOND – The Raymond Central boys basketball dropped a pair of games last week, falling to 4-8 after setbacks at the hands of Arlington and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

The week started with a 57-45 road loss against the Eagles of Arlington on Jan. 18.

The Mustangs never led after the first quarter and trailed 26-19 at the half.

Raymond Central closed the gap to four points in the third quarter, but the home team was able to outscore the Mustangs 16-9 in the fourth quarter on the strength of 11 made free throws.

Sophomore guard Isaak Fredrickson led RC in scoring with 14 points. He sank a pair of 3-pointers and made all four of his free throws.

Junior guard Eli White also scored in double-figures, finishing with 13 points and four assists.

Junior wing Andrew Otto added eight points and six boards against the Eagles.

The Mustangs returned to action on Thursday night when they welcomed the seventh-ranked Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Raiders to town for a contest.