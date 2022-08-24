Mustangs fall short in triangular in David City

DAVID CITY- To open up the 2022 season, the Raymond Central softball team traveled to the David City Aquinas Triangular on August 18. The Mustangs battled hard but couldn’t find the win column in a 12-11 loss to Wilber-Clatonia and a 12-0 loss to Aquinas Catholic.

In the one run loss to W-C to start the day off, Raymond Central was able to outhit the Wolverines six to five. The difference in the game came in the top of the fourth when W-C struck for nine runs.

Out of the gate, the Mustangs were able to put up two runs in the bottom of the first with a two out rally. Cali Springer started the inning off with a single to center and then was driven in by an error on a hit by Lizzie Potter to the shortstop. A single from Braelyn Christensen to left field scored Potter and put Raymond Central in front 2-0.

After holding the Wolverines scoreless in the second, the Mustangs tacked on three more runs to their advantage in the bottom half of the inning.

W-C struggled on the mound with two hit batters giving Raymond Central two baserunners. The Mustangs were able to capitalize on the opportunity with Potter singling on a line drive to right that knocked in two and then she came around to score on a wild pitch to make it 5-0.

Raymond Central had their best scoring inning against the Wolverines in the third where they were able to plate five runs. This came after W-C put up three runs in the top half of the inning.

The inning started with Christensen reaching base on an error and then Kinsley Seuferer singled to center. Both were driven in when Miley McCoy hit a ground ball back to the pitcher which eventually turned into an error.

Simmons would bring in McCoy on a groundout to second base and then Menebroker and Sava Hitz swiped home base to put the Mustangs up 10-3.

Things unraveled for Raymond Central in the fourth when some untimely walks and hit by pitches gave the Wolverines baserunners. They took advantage with nine runs and went up 12-10.

Despite losing the lead, the Mustangs didn’t lay down in their last at-bat with Christensen doubling to left field to start things off. She would end up scoring on a double by Menebroker to center with two outs.

That was as close as Raymond Central would get to tying the game with a groundout in the next at-bat ending the contest.

Finishing with one hit and two RBIs was Potter and Christensen, Simmons, and Menebroker all had one run batted in.

Starting the game on the mound and going 3.2 innings with seven earned runs surrendered and three strikeouts was Springer. Simmons went 0.1 innings, gave up two earned runs, and had one strikeout.

Next up on the docket for the Mustangs was the host of the triangular Aquinas. The Monarchs gave up no hits to Raymond Central in a 12 run victory in three innings.

Aquinas started the game off solid with three runs in the first and two plated in the second. A seven run third resulted in the run ruling being issued.

Springer pitched one inning and gave up three earned runs and Simmons went one inning and surrendered six earned runs. The last pitcher for Raymond Central was Menebroker who went 0.1 innings, gave up no earned runs, and had one strikeout.